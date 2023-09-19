Author, motivational speaker and actress Ayanda Borotho showed off her killer dance moves in a trending video

She hosted an array of women, both famous and ordinary, during her Unbecoming 2 Become event

Netizens were stunned by Ayanda Borotho's dance moves saying she still got it and wanted to see more videos

Ayanda Borotho showed us that she still got it when she let loose and danced with her guests during the Unbecoming 2 Become, 3 Generations of Healing event.

Ayanda Borotho had a successful ‘Unbecoming 2 Become’, 3 Generations of Healing event which was attended by some familiar faces from the local television space. Image: @ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Borotho a proud Pantsula girl

The author, motivational speaker and actress Ayanda Borotho showed off her killer dance moves in a trending video. In a recent Instagram post, Ayanda can be seen dancing with her guests, including the incomparable Sindi Dlathu.

The Muffinz did their rendition of musical group TKZee's hit song, and the women got off their feet and started dancing.

She captioned her video:

"Because the pansula in me never rests. When The Muffinz did their TKZEE rendition, a special request by yours truly."

Mzansi gushes over Ayanda

Netizens were stunned by Ayanda Borotho's dance moves saying she still got it and wanted to see more of her in dance videos.

zah_shandu said:

"You and Sindi Dlathu are my main legends and you are ageing so well."

wekwadzomba said:

"To us who watched more than three times."

nomvelo.mthethwa said:

"I love you sis, you're blessed."

n_deekay said:

"I'm here for that gun-wielding sign, a true pantsula for life."

siphosethu_mk added:

"Whoever said women don’t get along was not telling the truth Shem. This is so beautiful to watch."

Ayanda shares the lowdown on what happened during event

Ayanda Borotho had a successful Unbecoming 2 Become, 3 Generations of Healing event which was attended by some familiar faces from the local television space.

She shared an emotional video where the women who attended were in tears as they started their journey to healing.

She thanked the females who came in their numbers to support her.

"Thank you, my Queens. I could never thank you enough. Thank you for showing up for yourselves. For doing it for you. For choosing you. I love you. I honour each and everyone of you."

Ayanda Borotho on body positivity

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Ayanda Borotho promoted some self-love on her Instagram page by posting images of her body looking snatched.

She asked her fellow 40-year-old women to appreciate their bodies, in her inspirational post.

