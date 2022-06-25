Today is Bonang Matheba's birthday, and the star's fans have headed to the streets of social media to celebrate their favourite celebrity

Undoubtedly one of the most famous celebrities of our time, Bonang is trending on social media as fans are wishing her well on her day

Fellow celebrities such as Sizwe Dhlomo and Sarah Langa have also taken to social media to celebrate the A Very Bonang Year star

Bonang Matheba is being celebrated by her fans and followers today. The star shot to the top of South Africa's Twitter trending list as her fans wished her well on her birthday.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to celebrate media personality Bonang Matheba on her birthday.

Source: Instagram

A seasoned broadcaster and reality television star, Bonang has been gracing our screens for many years and has become a household name. She is considered one of the most talented television and radio presenters the country has ever produced.

Social media users did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate Bonang Matheba, fondly known as Queen B, on her 35th birthday. Twitter is awash with pictures and videos from the B-Force and industry colleagues raving about the Being Bonang star.

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"Mzansi let's all celebrate Bonang Matheba birthday day, the queen b of our television and radio, may God bless you with many more years to come you are the treasure of our entertainment, I will go down my grave respecting you, for what you did to Maphorisa musical career."

@DJMaverickZA wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the best ever do it. Time really flies, 16 years ago we were introduced to B* on Manhattan Fantasy Challenge and Bonang has never looked back since then. Your work and influence doesn't go unnoticed. Usebenzile Sisi."

Bonang Matheba applauded for supporting local brands after wearing a R17K Rich Mnisi dress: “Local is lekker”

Still on Bonang Matheba, Briefly News previously reported that A Very Bonang Year star recently stepped out looking like a million dollars. The popular music personality showed off her perfect figure in a lengthy dress.

Bonang, undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebs in Mzansi, made a very leggy display with the black and white Rich Mnisi dress estimated to cost R17K. She completed the look with white thigh-high boots and long curly hair.

Briefly News loved Bonang's elegant look and posted the hot pics on our Facebook page. Our readers flooded the comments section with sweet reactions. Many praised Queen B for supporting a local designer.

