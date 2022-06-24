Pabi Cooper recently took to her social media pages to celebrate her hit song Banyana Ke Bafana reaching another major milestone

The song, which features Focalistic, Ch'cco, LuuDadeejay and Nobantu Vilakazi, managed to reach the fit in just two months

Pabi Cooper also hit another major milestone; she also celebrated reaching 100 000 followers on her YouTube channel

Pabi Cooper is making strides in the South African music scene. The star has been bagging plaque after plaque thanks to her good music.

Pabi Cooper, real name Paballo Mothapo recently shared the news that her song Banyana Ke Bafana went platinum.

According to TimesLIVE, the song's major milestone comes just two months after its release. The fit comes on the heels of another one of her songs Isiphithiphithi which went platinum in February after racking in more than 3.5 million streams.

Pabi Cooper headed to her Instagram page to celebrate the milestone. She also took the time to celebrate reaching 100 00 subscribers on her YouTube channel. She wrote:

“Oh Damn! Platinum girls we up. Went Platinum again, this time in two months under my record label. 100k subbies for YouTube. God is good. Shout out to my team, my friends, the LOML and my family. Thank you for all the support. My supporters? Cooper FC? Omg, I love you guys. This is because of y’all man."

