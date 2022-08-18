Thuso Mbedu has revealed that her highly anticipated blockbuster The Woman King , which features Viola Davis, will premiere in South Africa on 30 September 2022

The movie also features Mzansi talents such as Siv Ngesi and the beautiful former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will make an appearance

Fans who were anticipating to watch the movie on 16 September where saddened by the fact that they will wait for two more weeks

Award-winning South African star Thuso Mbedu has announced that her much-anticipated movie The Woman King will be available in South African cinemas weeks after its premiere in the USA.

Thuso Mbedu has announced that 'The Woman King' will be available in South Africa on 30 September 2022. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The movie features How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, South African actor and drag queen Siv Ngezi and former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi, who will also make a cameo.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the actress announced on her social media pages that South Africans will get to enjoy the highly anticipated action movie on 30 September 2022. He tweeted:

"Thuso Mbedu reveals that the highly anticipated film The Woman King starring Viola Davis and herself will debut in South Africa on the 30th September 2022."

The news was met with mixed feelings from South Africans who were counting down the days until the premiere. Many said they were disappointed that they will only enjoy the action-packed movie two weeks after its world premiere.

@NandoGigaba said:

"Now that's not fair. when it’s actually being released on the 16th in the USA. We’re not even getting it a week later but two weeks later."

