Lulo Cafe has broken his silence over his explicit video that was leaked on the timeline by controversial blogger Musa Khawula

After opening up about the incident, the seasoned media personality and Metro FM DJ deactivated his Twitter account

The star has been trending for two days straight with many of his supporters showing him love after Musa did him dirty

Lulo Cafe has opened up after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted his explicit video. The Metro FM DJ also deactivated his Twitter account after apologising to his loved ones.

Lulo Cafe has broken his silence over viral explicit video. Image: @lulocafe

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the media personality shared that hehas no fight left in him when he apologised for the embarrassing moment. The club DJ is still trending on Twitter after the cruel blogger did him dirty by posting his naked video.

Taking to the micro-blogging app before he deleted his account, Lulo Cafe shared that he's okay but was just extending an apology to the people who he hurt. According to the publication, he said:

"I’m okay I was just apologising to those I’ve let down…I just need some time and I will be okay."

The star has since deleted his verified Twitter handle. Tweeps took to the micro-blogging app to continue showing love to Lulo while others were shook that he has deleted his account.

@TheeClementine said:

"The support Lulo Cafe is getting speaks to the kind of person he is.He’s kind and unproblematic and doesn’t deserve to have his privacy violated.also NOBODY should have to go through that."

@TitoMakave commented:

"I hope Lulo Cafe knows we are a different generation. We are realistic. We know people take off their clothes in private settings. We also know how a man's body looks. Nothing is embarrassing about the situation except the person who took the video and posted it - now that's dumb."

@nolt_love wrote:

"I really hope Lulo is okay."

@Tjitji_ said:

"Lulo Cafe deactivated his account?"

@Havana_Bloom added:

"Guys, No. Lulo Deleted his account."

Musa Khawula suspended from Twitter after leaking naked clip of Lulo Cafe

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African celebrities took sighs of relief after Musa Khawula's account suspension. The controversial entertainment blogger who rose to prominence for spilling hot tea about celebs went a bit too far.

Khawula recently set social media on fire when he shared a naked video of DJ Lulo Cafe. Shocked social media users blasted the blogger for violating the famous DJ's privacy.

The video, which has since been deleted from Musa's page, caused his account to be suspended. Many Twitter users celebrated that the blogger had been suspended. Others felt that this is the beginning of Musa's downfall.

Source: Briefly News