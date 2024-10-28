It appears that Sonia Booth decided to weigh in on the controversial Kolisi divorce

The former model shared a newspaper article highlighting Siya and Rachel's marriage, as well as athletes' battle with fame and dealing with groupies

This comes after netizens shared their thoughts on the couple's split, with many speculating that Siya was the root cause

Mathew Booth's ex, Sonia Booth, shared a message after Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce. Images: soniabooth, siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

It looks like Sonia Booth had something to say about the Siya and Rachel Kolisi divorce.

Sonia Booth weighs in on Kolisi split

In the days following Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, it appears that Sonia Booth may have related to the scandals surrounding the break up.

The former model and ex-wife of retired footballer, Matthew Booth, whose marriage ended from a cheating scandal, shared an article highlighting the Kolisis and the complexities of staying faithful as a successful athlete.

The paper shared notes from Sonia and other women who dated athletes and how they had to navigate groupies and their partners' growing fame. Sonia said:

"The uncultured, unpasteurised groupies have zero sense of personal space and zero regard for your feelings and existence. However, the onus lies on the player to address this. Some don't because the attention boosts their egos and inflates their heads."

Mark Fish's ex-wife, Loui, said she understood why something like this could happen:

"Most super athletes come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Then they hit the big time overnight, and suddenly, life turns upside down. Nobody prepares you to deal with the fame, the money and the girls.

"Boys will be boys, and they drag each other to clubs, and all the groupies follow."

Siya Kolisi breaks his silence

As fans try to make sense of the Kolisi divorce, many were stunned when the Springboks captain finally broke his silence.

Siya shared a message after the Sharks' victory against the Munster, serving as his first message since announcing his divorce, although fans hoped he would address the elephant in the room:

Mama Joy weighs in on Kolisi divorce

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mama Joy's comment about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce.

The sports fanatic was called out for being insensitive and making the issue about herself.

Source: Briefly News