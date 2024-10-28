Sonia Booth Reacts to Siya and Rachel Kolisi Controversial Divorce: “The Onus Lies on the Player”
- It appears that Sonia Booth decided to weigh in on the controversial Kolisi divorce
- The former model shared a newspaper article highlighting Siya and Rachel's marriage, as well as athletes' battle with fame and dealing with groupies
- This comes after netizens shared their thoughts on the couple's split, with many speculating that Siya was the root cause
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
It looks like Sonia Booth had something to say about the Siya and Rachel Kolisi divorce.
Sonia Booth weighs in on Kolisi split
In the days following Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, it appears that Sonia Booth may have related to the scandals surrounding the break up.
The former model and ex-wife of retired footballer, Matthew Booth, whose marriage ended from a cheating scandal, shared an article highlighting the Kolisis and the complexities of staying faithful as a successful athlete.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The paper shared notes from Sonia and other women who dated athletes and how they had to navigate groupies and their partners' growing fame. Sonia said:
"The uncultured, unpasteurised groupies have zero sense of personal space and zero regard for your feelings and existence. However, the onus lies on the player to address this. Some don't because the attention boosts their egos and inflates their heads."
Mark Fish's ex-wife, Loui, said she understood why something like this could happen:
"Most super athletes come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Then they hit the big time overnight, and suddenly, life turns upside down. Nobody prepares you to deal with the fame, the money and the girls.
"Boys will be boys, and they drag each other to clubs, and all the groupies follow."
Siya Kolisi breaks his silence
As fans try to make sense of the Kolisi divorce, many were stunned when the Springboks captain finally broke his silence.
Siya shared a message after the Sharks' victory against the Munster, serving as his first message since announcing his divorce, although fans hoped he would address the elephant in the room:
Mama Joy weighs in on Kolisi divorce
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mama Joy's comment about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce.
The sports fanatic was called out for being insensitive and making the issue about herself.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za