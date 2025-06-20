South African activist Ntsiki Mazwai recently marked a new career milestone on social media

The author announced on her X page that she was celebrating the success of her podcast

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's success

Ntsiki Mazwai celebrated the success of her podcast.

South African controversial activist and author Ntsiki Mazwai has something great to celebrate in her life.

Recently, the star who showed love to the former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Floyd Shivambu, announced on social media that she has reached a new career milestone and is celebrating the success of her podcast, Moya, which is moving into academia.

See the post below:

Netizens congratulated Ntsiki Mazwai on her success

Shortly after the star announced her new career milestone on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with well-wishes for the author. Here's what they had to say below:

@aubrey80457984 said:

"Try visiting public high schools also if possible."

@OupaBaloyi7 wrote:

"Congratulations, Ntsiki."

@LitebohoMots responded:

"I love this for you, beautiful."

@Mthura_Khosi replied:

"More blessings, thank you for not giving up on yourself Ntsiki."

@BoityBell commented:

"It's a milestone, and I am celebrating with you all the way. Congratulations Sis Ntsiki."

@NtsaphoMadyibi mentioned:

"Congratulations sis Ntsiki, definitely tuning in."

Netizens congratulated Ntsiki Mazwai on her new career milestone.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Tyler Perry allegations

Ntsiki Mazwai recently left Mzansi scratching their heads after weighing in on Tyler Perry. The Wena author shared her sentiments on the allegations against Tyler Perry after a social media user suggested he was the film industry's equivalent to Diddy.

Mazwai shared a vague observation about race, which left netizens wondering if she was supporting Tyler Perry or slamming him. Others defended Tyler Perry and suggested there was a conspiracy against him.

What you need to know about Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai grew up in Soweto, one of South Africa's roughest ghettos. Hence, she adopts the stage name Street-Queen, reflecting her extensive experience with street and ghetto life. This name embodies her artistic work, which promotes street culture.

She is a South African songwriter, poet, music producer, beadwork artist/businessperson, event MC, blogger, and author. Her music spans traditional, hip-hop, reggae, house, and Afro-soul genres. Nontsikelelo Mazwai is the daughter of Belede Mazwai and Dr Thami Mazwai.

Her parents are among South Africa's legendary writers, well-known for their accounts of the country's revolutionary history. Dr Thami Mazwai served as an editor of The Sowetan, while her mother, Belede Vabaza, actively participated in anti-apartheid campaigns. She was a militant journalist who significantly influenced changes in South Africa's newsprint sector.

Ntsiki Mazwai denies being a feminist

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai set the record straight regarding a label that has followed her for years.

The Ma Miya singer decided to clarify whether she is a feminist or not after sharing that she was back in the dating pool. She said social media users had labelled her a feminist, a label she has never at any point claimed to represent who she is.

