Ntsiki Mazwai recently revealed that she's ready to re-enter the dating scene and shared what she's looking for in a relationship

Despite being called a feminist due to her outspoken views, Ntsiki Mazwai also cleared the air on the label

Netizens highlighted that her views align with feminist principles while others pointed out that people misunderstand the term

Ntsiki Mazwai denied being a feminist. Image: missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Outspoken media personality Nsiki Mazwai has shrugged off a label many have long pinned on her. Known for challenging societal norms, the firebrand poet set tongues wagging after opening up about her personal life.

Ntsiki Mazwai denies being a feminist

The Ma Miya singer who previously defended cheating, recently shared that she was ready to dive back into the dating pool. On Monday 26 May, Mazwai wore her heart on her sleeve as she shared what she’s looking for in a relationship on her X account.

Ntsiki Mazwai’s followers found her emotional outpouring out of pocket and several social media users such as @Siyambusha blamed her current relationship status on her being a feminist. Ntsiki Mazwai wasn’t having it. She clapped back and set the record straight regarding the label. She said social media users had labelled her feminist and never at one point had she said she was. Her response read:

“YOU GUYS call me a feminist. I’ve NEVER called myself a Feminist. Not even once.”

Netizens react to Ntsiki Mazwai's denial

In the comments, several netizens highlighted that Ntsiki Mazwai’s views were the reason why she’d been slapped with the label. Others argued that social media users often misinterpret or misunderstand the term.

Here are some of the comments:

@mohulo explained:

“Fair enough, but it does seem like your views align with feminist principles, even if you don't use the label. And the Showmax Online description puts that out there as a public statement. No?”

@KiriburaM argued:

“@Siyambusha Is she supposed to be needing a woman? She wouldn't be a feminist. She would be a dysfunctional (European) woman. A woman needs a man. A man needs a woman. That's been the African way of living for millennia.”

@Rh40nn claimed:

“You always talk negative comment about our African brothers.”

@TselisoMacheli said:

“But you are. You behave, you act, you think, you believe, you talk like a feminist. You are one of the faces in South Africa.”

Ntsiki Mazwai cleared the air on being a feminist amid her search for love. Image: missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

