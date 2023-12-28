A video showing an elderly man eating food at his ex-wife's home has gone viral on Twitter

Twitter account @Soulful1865 shared the video explaining the man has been remarried and divorced for 20 years

People are sure these two still have love for one another and expressed their appreciation for the bond

An old man still visits his ex-wife for dinner from time to time, and social media users think it is adorable, but we are not sure that his new wife feels the same.

Sometimes, two people are better off as friends rather than lovers. This could have been the situation with these two.

Video of elderly ex-wife's goes viral

Twitter account @Soulful1865 shared a video showing an elderly man eating a meal his ex-wife had made. The caption of the video explains that the man comes to his ex-wife's home for a meal from time to time despite having married another woman.

They have been divorced for 20 years, but the food has not stopped flowing. Take a look:

Twitter users just love this moment

While people are sure the new wife is not a fan, they love it. Some feel that the love never died between these two and sharing food is their way of keeping it alive.

Read some of the comments:

@RapidMax01 is team love:

“I can bet he wasn’t the one who called for the divorce. He still loves her.”

@VeronicaBaugh8 shared:

“My ex-husband and I are still friends. We have been divorced for over 20 years. He took me to see The Colour Purple on Christmas and went home after that. We’re better off just being friends and nothing else. Some people are just meant to stay in your life forever.”

@iAmBillieTheKid joked:

“I hope he buying some of those groceries ”

@illest_thriller is certain:

“It's still love there as you get older and your loved ones start dying off, you just be happy to see people you used to know, especially people you have kids with.”

@RapGirlsRock said:

“Me and my ex-husband right now. Better as friends. This gonna be us when we old, lol.”

