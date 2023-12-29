South African people had a lot to say about a female police officer who made a very soft arrest

Twitter page @KasiCrime shared a video showing the gorgeous policewoman arresting a man

Some people thought that the two had eyes for one another, while others felt sorry for the policewoman

A video showing a gorgeous female police officer arresting a man has gone viral. It is not every day that you get cuffed with such grace.

Mzansi people were suspect about this arrest and sent the policewoman trending for all the wrong reasons. Image: @KasiCrime

Source: Twitter

When you get arrested, the last thing you imagine is having a humorous conversation with a gorgeous police officer.

Mzansi policewoman’s friendly arrest goes viral

Twitter page @KasiCrime shared a video showing a young and beautiful female police officer arresting a young man for not having side mirrors on his car.

The arrest seemed a little too relaxed and friendly, and this is what sent it viral. Take a look:

Debate sparks over police officer’s behaviour

South African people were not impressed by the way the policewoman conducted herself. Some felt there was a bit of romantic energy going on, while others claimed it was just not professional. There were a few that had the lady’s back.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@DeedayM was on the policewoman’s side:

“The cops are friendly if you’re friendly and cooperative ❤️”

@CRangataJ has suspicion:

“She just wanted his personal information, privately ”

@NgoveniSbu is in love:

“I’d also break the law for her.”

@XolaniXtx feels for the woman:

“She’ll be called in to explain her unprofessional conduct tomorrow. Why do we have to record everything bafethu? Put the phone aside and live the moment; it will live in your memory. The rest of us don’t have to know it.”

@SimthoBiyela shared:

