South African Policewoman’s Friendly Arrest Sparks Heated Debate: Twitter Video Goes Viral
- South African people had a lot to say about a female police officer who made a very soft arrest
- Twitter page @KasiCrime shared a video showing the gorgeous policewoman arresting a man
- Some people thought that the two had eyes for one another, while others felt sorry for the policewoman
A video showing a gorgeous female police officer arresting a man has gone viral. It is not every day that you get cuffed with such grace.
When you get arrested, the last thing you imagine is having a humorous conversation with a gorgeous police officer.
Mzansi policewoman’s friendly arrest goes viral
Twitter page @KasiCrime shared a video showing a young and beautiful female police officer arresting a young man for not having side mirrors on his car.
The arrest seemed a little too relaxed and friendly, and this is what sent it viral. Take a look:
Debate sparks over police officer’s behaviour
South African people were not impressed by the way the policewoman conducted herself. Some felt there was a bit of romantic energy going on, while others claimed it was just not professional. There were a few that had the lady’s back.
Read some of the mixed comments:
@DeedayM was on the policewoman’s side:
“The cops are friendly if you’re friendly and cooperative ❤️”
@CRangataJ has suspicion:
“She just wanted his personal information, privately ”
@NgoveniSbu is in love:
“I’d also break the law for her.”
@XolaniXtx feels for the woman:
“She’ll be called in to explain her unprofessional conduct tomorrow. Why do we have to record everything bafethu? Put the phone aside and live the moment; it will live in your memory. The rest of us don’t have to know it.”
@SimthoBiyela shared:
