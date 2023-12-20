A hardworking woman showed people everything she went through to become a member of SAPS

The lady posted a video of her SAPS training process after surviving and thriving at a police boot camp

Many people were curious after seeing the process she endured before earning her blue uniform

A new South African police officer show the people how she qualified. The woman on TikTok showed people details of what she did over eight months.

The video of the lady's professional journey received more than 80,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who wanted to know more.

Woman becomes part of South Africa's police

One lady, @nicole.smooth showed people how much it takes to become a South African police officer. The woman showed the barracks that they slept in, and the activities, including learning how to shoot.

South Africa applauds new officer

People marvelled that she spent most of the year in police academy. Many were keen to follow the lady's footsteps for their careers.

koko commented:

"I have faith the new generation of SAPS will make us proud."

Keabetsw_e wrote:

"Does training mean you are automatically hired or you still have to look for a post Natasha I feel like I would want to do this for fun."

Wam Poswa added:

"No mjolo for a year yeses.

Tman87 said:

"Thatha maGrade 12 ka dlala congratulations."

nicole.smooth, the creator replied:

"2X Tuks graduate, sang phaphela."

SA police recruits go viral

A video showed South African new police graduates. In the video, they were dancing, celebrating that they finished their police academy course.

