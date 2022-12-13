One video of police officers having fun got a massive reaction from online peeps who were unimpressed

People reacted to the video and got the chance to throw shade over how the South African Police Service (SAPS) is notorious for corruption

People expressed their frustration with seeing the new trainees happy to take on the streets because some of them would become bad cops

A video on Twitter caused a ruckus when the SAPS celebrated their new trainees finishing their course. The clip shows police officers have a jol over being the newest additions to South Africa's police force.

SAPS trainees graduated to become official cops and people did not like their celebration. Image: Twitter/SAPS

Many people took the cops' happiness as proof of their excitement to be a part of SAPS's corruption. People wasted no time commenting on their thoughts on the new recruits.

New SAPS police officers catch smoke from netizens after singing and dancing

A video posted by SAPS rubbed some people the wrong way after they shared a video of their recruits dancing. The newly trained cops were celebrating getting through their police training.

Many people remarked that the new cops were just happy to finally have their turn spreading corruption. SAPS are notorious for seeking and accepting bribes from citizens they are supposed to protect and serve.

@Kleanique_H_P commented:

"The SAPS is not serving communities. They are a law unto themselves."

@estnef0eN commented:

"They made it. Congratulations to them all."

@rupsta1 commented:

"Gone are the days of a disciplined police parade."

@SiyandaZungu1 commented:

"They're singing for bribes."

@emuller1982 commented:

"How can police officers behave like this extremely unprofessional."

@Ceba_21 commented:

"There’s nothing exciting about this and being a traffic cop here in SA. Already they got there corrupt."

@LBakadicina commented:

"They will be dancing the same way while receiving bribes from drugs sellers."

@Joshman72874676 commented:

"Excited! Cases will disappear, they'll work with criminals!"

