A South African woman faced scepticism when pursuing her communications degree, but she silenced her critics with an impressive career journey

Through a TikTok video, she showcased her diverse work experiences around the world

Her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring communications professionals, demonstrating the value of their chosen field

A woman inspired many with how her career is thriving thanks to her communications degree. Image: @sibahlemadondo

A South African woman has taken to TikTok to showcase the diverse career opportunities that her communications degree has opened up for her, inspiring others and silencing doubters who questioned the value of her chosen field.

Woman's communications degree opens doors

In the video, the woman addresses the scepticism she faced when pursuing her communications degree.

"People used to ask me, 'What decent job are you going to get with a communications degree?'" she says, a determined glint in her eyes.

But the woman has silenced her critics in the most impressive way possible - by showcasing a montage of her incredible career journey.

The woman's story is a powerful testament to the value of a communications degree and the diverse career paths it can open.

Mzansi inspired by woman's success

The video has resonated with viewers, garnering thousands of likes and comments. Many admired the woman's success and were inspired by her determination to prove her doubters wrong.

Palesa Dlamini said:

"I should do this with my Social Science degrees ."

Zikhalizm wrote:

"Please share your journey verbatim, my sister is studying the same."

Busi. replied:

"Yoh Nkosi’yam and here I am with my communication degree thinking it’s useless ."

Ms.Tsotetsi said:

"My favourite side of TikTok ❤️."

PrincessNdalambi commented:

"Yasss love to see it ."

noma responded:

"Story time❤️❤️."

Naxinator123 said:

"Congratulations Sisi mna I doubt ngoke ngsebenze ngale degree Bachelor of Arts majored with Communication Sciences and Sociology angboni."

Woman bags new job in Cape Town

In another story, Briefly News reported that online users congratulated a lady on her latest win in life. The woman let people know that she would be starting a new career.

The celebratory post received some attention from netizens, who showered her with congratulations. Peeps also showed her stunning pictures with a lot of love.

Woman celebrates getting a job A woman, Asa_Jikwana, shared a post where she told her followers that she was starting a new job in a new city. In her post, she thanked God and posted two new pictures from her new city.

