A beautiful lady from Johannesburg was super stoked to achieve an entire distinction for her honours degree in communication

The breathtaking woman expressed excitement about the monumental milestone and said she was excited for the next chapter in her life

In true South African fashion, LinkedIn users expressed how incredibly impressed they were with the brainy hun

Bagging a university qualification is no child’s play and obtaining a degree with an entire distinction is an absolute feat.

That is why one South African lady was incredibly excited after she landed her Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication honours degree with a whole honours pass. What an amazing moment that must have been!

Nkamogeleng looked super pretty at her graduation and attended the event with two lovely-looking family members. Image: Nkamogeleng Thubakgale/LinkedIn

Nkamogeleng Thubakgale is also a marketing intern at the African Rail Industry Association, with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) graduate a member of the Golden Key Honours Society. What a multifaceted hun.

The go-getter also looked hella cute on her graduation day, rocking a cute light blue suit with crisp white sneakers. In her LinkedIn post, the good sis expressed how excited she was for the next season of her life and noted that she was overjoyed to have obtained such good grades:

“A BA Honours in Strategic Communication graduate. I cannot wait to see where life takes me next!”

LinkedIn users were extremely happy for the stunning lady and expressed how overjoyed they were about her achievement. Even people Nkamogeleng has never met were wishing her well on her journey.

Belinda Pheto wrote:

“Huge congratulations, well done.”

Makoloi Madisa added:

“Congratulations. All the best.”

Nokukhanya Dumse said:

“Well done, sis.”

