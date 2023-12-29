A South African guy shared his horrible experience of what he ordered versus what he got

The man wanted a nice chilling place built at his home, but what was made was the total opposite of the initial design

The online users reacted to the man's experience with laughter, asking him why he let them finish

A man shared a disappointing experience of getting the opposite of what he wanted. Images: @onkejotia

Source: TikTok

A man was disappointed when he got the opposite of what he had ordered.

@onkejotia wanted a beautiful, chilling place built for him at his home. He hired people who beautifully designed it for him with a computer.

However, when it came to being practical, the builders built something that was not even close to what @onkejotia wanted.

Taking to his TikTok account with disappointment, @onkejotia shared the picture of what he wanted versus what he got.

See what the guy got instead of what he ordered

TikTokkers laugh away the man's experience

The video got over 13k likes. The online community was filled with laughter.

@Boikanyo Kabelo commented:

"Let’s be honest bro, you did it yourself neh ?"

@Venomizzzness said:

"Just some wires with a few chickens inside and u good to go ."

@Mrs_Khels asked:

"Why did you let them finish? ngeke sbali it looks like a stall at marabastaad."

@user126826196250 commented:

"There must have been something wrong with the computer."

@Thembinkosi Collen Mtsweni shared:

"No wait after 2 months he will look better just keep on checking it more often."

Coco said:

"No way, you definitely tried to cut costs and attempted to do it yourself."

@Nubia commented:

"Yooo I’d faint, wake up look at that wood and skew structure then faint again."

