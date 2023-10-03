Global site navigation

Young Wife Shares Day in Her Life in the Village on TikTok, South Africans in Love With Her Home
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A young woman named Yolanda Gumbi (@yolliey.xx) has shared a TikTok video of her daily routine as a wife in a village.
  • The video shows her cleaning the house and doing other chores which she seems to enjoy her role as a wife in the village
  • Many netizens were impressed by the beauty of Yolanda's village home. They complimented her on her modern and stylish home

A young makoti took to social media to share a video of some of the wifely duties she gets up to when she is emakhaya (in the village).

Young makoti in the village
A lady shared what a typical day in her life looks like in the village. Image: @yolliey.xx/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Being a young wife can be a rewarding and challenging experience. It is a time of great change and transition as you learn to navigate your new role as a wife and partner.

Woman shares glimpse into her day as a wife in the village

In the TikTok video, Yolanda Gumbi (@yolliey.xx) shows the lovely homestead, which features vast and open land and a stunning home, before proceeding to do some cleaning.

Embracing her role as wife, Yolanda is seen wiping clean the chairs, doing the dishes and washing the windows.

Being a young wife can also be challenging as you adjust to your new role and responsibilities, but Yolanda seems to have a good handle on things.

Watch the video below:

Netizens in awe of woman's beautiful home

Many netizens were impressed by how beautiful the village home was, and they responded with compliments.

silindilesindy replied:

"Isemakhaya la aybo."

Siphumeze responded:

"Amakhaya ayis modern ."

BongekaMlangeni commented:

"Amakhaya a fancy."

MaCele Ka Baba❤ wrote:

"Emakhaya kanjani kunestezi❤?. This is cute."

dlaminimakhosi said:

"Congrats ntombazane."

Modern lady shares the reality of being a Xhosa makoti

In other news, Briefly News reported about a new makoti sharing her first time doing full-on makoti duties at a family function.

The young wife shared her experience of what she had to do as a makoti during a family event for her husband’s late uncle’s tombstone unveiling a year after his passing.

The makoti feared that her city habits would get in the way and admitted that she made a few mistakes; however, overall, the experience was eye-opening for the new wife.

