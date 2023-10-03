Young Wife Shares Day in Her Life in the Village on TikTok, South Africans in Love With Her Home
- A young woman named Yolanda Gumbi (@yolliey.xx) has shared a TikTok video of her daily routine as a wife in a village.
- The video shows her cleaning the house and doing other chores which she seems to enjoy her role as a wife in the village
- Many netizens were impressed by the beauty of Yolanda's village home. They complimented her on her modern and stylish home
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A young makoti took to social media to share a video of some of the wifely duties she gets up to when she is emakhaya (in the village).
Being a young wife can be a rewarding and challenging experience. It is a time of great change and transition as you learn to navigate your new role as a wife and partner.
Woman shares glimpse into her day as a wife in the village
In the TikTok video, Yolanda Gumbi (@yolliey.xx) shows the lovely homestead, which features vast and open land and a stunning home, before proceeding to do some cleaning.
Embracing her role as wife, Yolanda is seen wiping clean the chairs, doing the dishes and washing the windows.
Being a young wife can also be challenging as you adjust to your new role and responsibilities, but Yolanda seems to have a good handle on things.
Watch the video below:
Netizens in awe of woman's beautiful home
Many netizens were impressed by how beautiful the village home was, and they responded with compliments.
silindilesindy replied:
"Isemakhaya la aybo."
Siphumeze responded:
"Amakhaya ayis modern ."
BongekaMlangeni commented:
"Amakhaya a fancy."
MaCele Ka Baba❤ wrote:
"Emakhaya kanjani kunestezi❤?. This is cute."
dlaminimakhosi said:
"Congrats ntombazane."
Modern lady shares the reality of being a Xhosa makoti
In other news, Briefly News reported about a new makoti sharing her first time doing full-on makoti duties at a family function.
The young wife shared her experience of what she had to do as a makoti during a family event for her husband’s late uncle’s tombstone unveiling a year after his passing.
The makoti feared that her city habits would get in the way and admitted that she made a few mistakes; however, overall, the experience was eye-opening for the new wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News