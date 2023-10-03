A young woman named Yolanda Gumbi (@yolliey.xx) has shared a TikTok video of her daily routine as a wife in a village.

The video shows her cleaning the house and doing other chores which she seems to enjoy her role as a wife in the village

Many netizens were impressed by the beauty of Yolanda's village home. They complimented her on her modern and stylish home

A young makoti took to social media to share a video of some of the wifely duties she gets up to when she is emakhaya (in the village).

A lady shared what a typical day in her life looks like in the village. Image: @yolliey.xx/TikTok

Being a young wife can be a rewarding and challenging experience. It is a time of great change and transition as you learn to navigate your new role as a wife and partner.

Woman shares glimpse into her day as a wife in the village

In the TikTok video, Yolanda Gumbi (@yolliey.xx) shows the lovely homestead, which features vast and open land and a stunning home, before proceeding to do some cleaning.

Embracing her role as wife, Yolanda is seen wiping clean the chairs, doing the dishes and washing the windows.

Being a young wife can also be challenging as you adjust to your new role and responsibilities, but Yolanda seems to have a good handle on things.

Watch the video below:

Netizens in awe of woman's beautiful home

Many netizens were impressed by how beautiful the village home was, and they responded with compliments.

silindilesindy replied:

"Isemakhaya la aybo."

Siphumeze responded:

"Amakhaya ayis modern ."

BongekaMlangeni commented:

"Amakhaya a fancy."

MaCele Ka Baba❤ wrote:

"Emakhaya kanjani kunestezi❤?. This is cute."

dlaminimakhosi said:

"Congrats ntombazane."

