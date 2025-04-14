A content creator shared a jaw-dropping video of a young man showing off his incredible beatboxing skills, leaving South Africans utterly speechless

The talented performer showed an impressive range of sounds, including phone notification alerts and various music beats, all created using nothing but his mouth

Social media users were blown away by his natural talent, with many suggesting he should take his skills to bigger platforms like America's Got Talent

One gent shared a clip showing how his friend could make varying sounds and music only using his mouth. Images: @Atie-G

A young man has left South Africans amazed with his extraordinary beatboxing skills in a video shared by content creator @Atie-G on 28 January. The footage, which was recorded in the Western Cape area, shows the talented performer creating a variety of sounds using only his mouth, from phone notification alerts to musical beats.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Beatboxing brilliance

Beatboxing is a type of vocal percussion that mainly involves making drum machine sounds using your mouth, lips, tongue and voice. It started in the 1980s when drum machines were hard to get or too expensive, which led people in inner-city New York to copy these sounds with their voices.

The young man in the video shows amazing skill in this art form, smoothly changing between different sounds and rhythms. His talent shows years of practice and natural ability that have impressed people watching across social media.

For skilled beatboxers, this special talent can create many job opportunities. Many professional beatboxers perform at events, work with musicians, make content online, or even take part in international beatboxing competitions.

Modern beatboxing has changed with technology, with many artists now using looping devices to record or build up their sounds live on stage. This change has allowed beatboxers to perform whole musical pieces similar to DJs, but using only their mouths.

Mzansi blown away

South Africans flooded the comments section, expressing their amazement at the young man's talent:

@AnwarBinJassiem shared:

"This bru is from Elsewood Secondary, taught him in last year 😳 😂 He hardly ever worked in class, all he wanted to do was compose beats while you're trying to teach😉Was very impressed."

@JacquiFitzgibbon gushed:

"Proud of you, my baby. Ma prays that doors will open for you. Blessings upon blessings. With your God-given talent🙏😘"

@NazliAdams suggested:

"He must go on America's got talent."

@Lenny praised:

"This guy is absolutely brilliant... Give that man a five bob 🥃"

An impressed user added: "I love this! 🔥"

@PhemeloTladi insisted:

"He deserves an international stage."

Another user noted:

"What a beautiful smile at the end 💜"

