A humorous content creator joked about a video of a UK woman, who recorded a video telling others they had booked a beach house

The tourist, however, shared that she was in Joburg, giving the local woman content to tease her on the TikTok platform

Social media users were in stitches, filling the user's feeds with humorous comments and adding more jokes about the existence of a beach in the City of Gold

A content creator made fun of a clip by a tourist claiming they booked a beach house in Jozi. Image: @liz_da_silva

A UK tourist visiting Mzansi shared content of her stay in the country, telling others they had booked a beach house in Johannesburg, a city that has many things, except the beach. Locals were left locals amused.

The local content creator, TikTok user @liz_da_silva, shared a video compilation of the tourist, and her on the app, sparking waves of comments from entertained social media users.

The tourist talks about a beach in Jozi

In the clip, the tourist films her content while doing her make-up, saying they were all staying in a beach house in Johannesburg. The clip quickly moves to the humorous @liz_da_silva, who shares her content as if reading the news, presenting for a news channel. She shares the 'breaking news' that no one in Johannesburg knew about, that there is a beach that has been kept a secret. She shares that not even Cupcake (a nickname given to President Ramaphosa) knows of it.

While still reading the "news," she adds that the public has been toy-toying outside the ANC headquarters in Luthuli House, demanding to know why they were not told of the beach, with the leader coming out to say they didn't know either. She further jokes that locals are cancelling their Easter holiday plans to coastal cities as they are looking forward to visiting the Johannesburg beach.

Mzansi laughs off the beach rumours

The clip attracted floods of comments from social media users who were rolling on the floor with laughter. Many carried on with more jokes, blaming the ANC for keeping such a secret. Durban residents shared that they would now be holidaying in Jozi, and others were shocked at how some tourists misinform people about Mzansi.

A woman warned others not to believe everything they heard on the internet about Mzansi. Image: aire images

User @botlhalebelieve said:

"Guys, please send me the location. My baby boy has never been to the beach."

User @Dumisile Gumede joked:

"ANC has done it all. They now stole the beach and placed it in Johannesburg 😭."

User @SammyK asked:

"Guys which side is the beach?"

User @♤Black Sapphire Cookie shared:

"There's a secret ocean in the middle of South Africa? I used to live in Johannesburg, I didn't know there was a beach."

User @MrsL added:

"Which beach in Johannesburg 🤔🤔. Hayi! Cyril must come and answer, minister of enjoyment why didn't u tell us there's a beach now in the City of Gold."

User @Tshepiso Swafo said:

"Joburger here working in East London. I go to the beach almost every weekend because I don't want to miss it when I go back home. Hawu kanti we have😳😳!!"

