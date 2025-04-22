South Africans had a good laugh at a hairstylist who used an iron to style a woman's hair, leaving Mzansi in stitches

The woman who shared the clip has a knack for content creation and has made several skits about different topics

People across the country couldn't believe what they were watching and left hilarious comments about the situation

A lady shared a clip of her hairstylist using an iron, and SA had a good laugh.

A woman shared how her experience at a hairstylist was going when the gent used an iron to style her hair. The man used it with intense precision and left South Africans scratching their heads. Several commenters pointed out that the salon she went to, Emma Hair Studio, was a great place to get your hair done.

Unconventional methods, good results

Content creator tsholom._ shared the clip of herself being completely unfazed by the iron. The clip she shared went viral with over a million views. The lady shared another clip of herself in on the salon chair and this time, the hairstylist was using a white board marker on her scalp.

See the video below:

Serving up fine content

When she isn't sharing what she's up to in the salon, the lady loves making skits on TikTok. Not only that, but she works as a DJ as well. Most of her content, however, is based on the lethal face cards she loves serving up. Not only does she show off her looks, she loves sharing the outfits she wears.

Content creation is the name of the game for the lady.

Hair content is incredibly popular on TikTok. The videos are usually found under the beauty section on the platform and is filled with people trying out make up tutorials and different skincare products.

People across South Africa couldn't help but crack up at the sight of the iron on the lady's hair, while others complimented the man.

Read the comments below:

MsGee 🌹 said:

"Ladies click search bar Emma hair studio for more details."

Sizi.M | MUA mentioned:

"Emma? Best in the game I tell you he lays a wig akadlali 😭"

_lifewithbalu🎀 asked:

"How can you keep such a straight face my sister?"

Bridgy mentioned:

"Uze nenye, ♥️The iron is going to be expensive lastly and high in demand after this."

Dimpho Modibedi commented:

"Lol. We’re taking things too far guys, no ways😂"

kay shared:

"My mom used to relax her hair like this apparently. Her whole generation did this and it wasn't the electric iron even. The one you put on a stove. 😭"

BossLady 🦍🦍🦍 said:

"I don’t think is the same iron that we use to iron our clothes 🤞"

Aloe-one mentioned:

"Doing all this effort going on a date with your boyfriend then bro stood you up cause we wanna watch football at my place with the gents 😭"

A salon owner shared a video of a client refusing to hold her hair fibre, forcing the owner to find an alternative solution.

