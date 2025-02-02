A TikTok video shows a young man who is dating someone with a hearing impairment and he does the most for her

Many people were fascinated to see how their romantic relationship works over the phone when they can't speak verbally

Online users could not help but crack jokes about the young gent's effort for his girlfriend with deafness

A young man in a TikTok video showed how much he loves his girlfriend who has a hearing impairment. The clip captured the pure love that he has for her.

The video of the cute moment of the man and his girlfriend received over 50,000 likes. Hundreds of comments from netizens showed people marvelling over their relationship.

Man speaks to deaf girlfriend

In a TikTok video by @majacket.10, a young guy was on a video call with his girlfriend. The clip went viral after people noticed that he was using sign language to communicate with his partner who has a hearing impairment. Watch the video to see the romantic young man below:

SA moved by young man

Many people thought it was sweet that the young man went out of his way to communicate with his girlfriend. Some people also had jokes about how their relationship works. The National Deaf Institute advises that when interacting with someone with a hearing impairment, eye contact is important and it is heavily discouraged to look away while another person is signing. A University of the Free State study indicates that 600,000 people use South African Sign Language (SASL).

Jaina Irene joked:

"Laughing on mute is insane😂"

Angella Ainebyoona gushed:

"May their love continue."

Thûlí Mbini Ñï speculated:

"He signed 'See you on Thursday x3 and then spelt Thursd.. yes, maybe' and he then shyly laughed 'hey!'"

Sonnia cheered:

"Love does exist man😔"

wantama mbagwe joked:

"As a single person, I will switch off the lights 🥺"

Thovhedzo_ was amused:

"Why are you laughing in the end nawe? 🤣this is so cute!"

Masha🥰 added:

"Crazy 😭❤️❤️in love."

Ntswaki admired the couple:

"This guy has peace😁"

