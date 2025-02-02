Global site navigation

Young Man Dating Deaf Lady Impresses With Effort to Sign on Video Call In TikTok Video
Family and Relationships

Young Man Dating Deaf Lady Impresses With Effort to Sign on Video Call In TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • A TikTok video shows a young man who is dating someone with a hearing impairment and he does the most for her
  • Many people were fascinated to see how their romantic relationship works over the phone when they can't speak verbally
  • Online users could not help but crack jokes about the young gent's effort for his girlfriend with deafness

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A young man in a TikTok video showed how much he loves his girlfriend who has a hearing impairment. The clip captured the pure love that he has for her.

Young man in TikTok video uses sign language with deaf gf
A TikTok of a man talking to his deaf girlfriend and people were moved. Image: @majacket.10
Source: TikTok

The video of the cute moment of the man and his girlfriend received over 50,000 likes. Hundreds of comments from netizens showed people marvelling over their relationship.

Man speaks to deaf girlfriend

In a TikTok video by @majacket.10, a young guy was on a video call with his girlfriend. The clip went viral after people noticed that he was using sign language to communicate with his partner who has a hearing impairment. Watch the video to see the romantic young man below:

Read also

"Help me find my soulmate": Woman falls for petrol attendant at PE mall

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA moved by young man

Many people thought it was sweet that the young man went out of his way to communicate with his girlfriend. Some people also had jokes about how their relationship works. The National Deaf Institute advises that when interacting with someone with a hearing impairment, eye contact is important and it is heavily discouraged to look away while another person is signing. A University of the Free State study indicates that 600,000 people use South African Sign Language (SASL).

South African has a large deaf community
The deaf community in South Africa includes hundreds of thousands of people. Image: Rockaa
Source: Getty Images

Jaina Irene joked:

"Laughing on mute is insane😂"

Angella Ainebyoona gushed:

"May their love continue."

Thûlí Mbini Ñï speculated:

"He signed 'See you on Thursday x3 and then spelt Thursd.. yes, maybe' and he then shyly laughed 'hey!'"

Sonnia cheered:

"Love does exist man😔"

wantama mbagwe joked:

"As a single person, I will switch off the lights 🥺"

Thovhedzo_ was amused:

"Why are you laughing in the end nawe? 🤣this is so cute!"

Read also

"Bro's gotta keep it real": Learner's chicken feet lunch meal leaves classmate squealing, SA amused

Masha🥰 added:

"Crazy 😭❤️❤️in love."

Ntswaki admired the couple:

"This guy has peace😁"

4 sweet couple moments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot: