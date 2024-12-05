A famous content creator celebrated her special day with the man of her dreams and shared it on her social media

The hun had both her family and her man's family as they formally celebrated being one

She shared a video of the memorable event on her TikTok account and received many congratulatory messages

A popular lady on social media had a massive celebration at her home after her man's family arrived for negotiations. Image: @littest_2001

Source: TikTok

An Instagram baddie traded her short and tight dresses for a long African print dress and a doek as she welcomed her man's family into her parents' home.

The hun shared a video of the celebration on her TikTok account under her user handle @littest_2001 and received over 357K views in a few hours.

The inlaws receive a warm welcome

The video shared shows @littest_2001 being taken to the lounge covered in a blanket. It moves to show her lying and the mother-in-law removing a blanket to see if it is her. In a true Nigerian style, the men shower her with money, and a big celebration erupts later.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Lobola celebration video

In less than 15 hours, the clip attracted almost 800 comments from social media users congratulating the young lady. Many were happy to see the Nigerian cultural display; some noted the man's mom's love for @littest_2001.

User @Kat_Lego1 Liberator

"Nigerians and South Africans are going to be one Big Family one day 🥰🥰Congratulations Queen."

User @YouTube : Namhla Mkhize

"I’ve changed my mind 😔 where can I get myself a egwee😭?"

User @karabo

"The only wedding between Nigerian and SA woman I saw that has real inlaws not his friends as inlaws ❤️❤️."

User @Zothwa_Oyisa

"First time seeing real Nigerian in-laws."

User @brownbaarbiiee

"The mother-in-law 🥹 yoh she loves you 👌."

User @Mahlatse Sindane

"A real Igbo wife, congratulations 😭❤️."

Woman shows off her Lobola celebration to man of three months

In another Briefly News article, a woman proudly flexed her Lobola celebration on her TikTok after a man she met three months ago kept his marriage promise.

The babe and her man met on a dating app called Hinge. A month later, they were engaged, and after two more months, he paid the bride price for her.

Source: Briefly News