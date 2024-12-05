“The Mother-in-Law Loves You”: Woman Flaunts Her Lobola Celebration With Nigerian Bae, SA’s Moved
- A famous content creator celebrated her special day with the man of her dreams and shared it on her social media
- The hun had both her family and her man's family as they formally celebrated being one
- She shared a video of the memorable event on her TikTok account and received many congratulatory messages
An Instagram baddie traded her short and tight dresses for a long African print dress and a doek as she welcomed her man's family into her parents' home.
The hun shared a video of the celebration on her TikTok account under her user handle @littest_2001 and received over 357K views in a few hours.
The inlaws receive a warm welcome
The video shared shows @littest_2001 being taken to the lounge covered in a blanket. It moves to show her lying and the mother-in-law removing a blanket to see if it is her. In a true Nigerian style, the men shower her with money, and a big celebration erupts later.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the Lobola celebration video
In less than 15 hours, the clip attracted almost 800 comments from social media users congratulating the young lady. Many were happy to see the Nigerian cultural display; some noted the man's mom's love for @littest_2001.
User @Kat_Lego1 Liberator
"Nigerians and South Africans are going to be one Big Family one day 🥰🥰Congratulations Queen."
User @YouTube : Namhla Mkhize
"I’ve changed my mind 😔 where can I get myself a egwee😭?"
User @karabo
"The only wedding between Nigerian and SA woman I saw that has real inlaws not his friends as inlaws ❤️❤️."
User @Zothwa_Oyisa
"First time seeing real Nigerian in-laws."
User @brownbaarbiiee
"The mother-in-law 🥹 yoh she loves you 👌."
User @Mahlatse Sindane
"A real Igbo wife, congratulations 😭❤️."
