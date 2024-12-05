A cute couple had a beautiful wedding ceremony, which was shared online and received many compliments

The special day's video was shared by the bride's friend on the video streaming platform TikTok

Social media users took to the comment section to wish the couple happiness in their union and compliment the hun on how good she looked

A hun shared a video of her friend's wedding, and many people complimented the cute couple. Image: @_funp3

A lucky woman received the wedding of her dreams, marrying a man from a different race whom she adored in front of her friends and family.

Her friend @_funo3 shared the gorgeous ceremony on her TikTok account, which reached 106K views, 2.7K likes, and almost 200 comments.

The hun's weds the man of her dreams

The clip shows the groom and his bride walking hand in hand, passing their guests in a beautiful outdoor venue full of trees and flowers. As they pass, they greet their friends in excitement.

User @_funo3 also detailed that their first wedding was in New Zealand in October, and their second was in SA in November.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the wedding

The video left many people feeling the pressure of 2024's weddings, and many took to the comment section to express how much they wished to find their husbands. The bride's dress also received many compliments, and social media users were keen to know where she got it.

User @TheresaHolt commented:

"Congratulations to you both. May you continue to love each other more.💖💕."

User @Nizenakhane said:

"Love is beautiful across race and all nationalities ❤️❤️."

User @Kate Nyiko added:

"They are both happy bathong. I found myself smiling too🥰🥰."

User @Mulitshi shared:

"Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Chew, 🥰🥰🥰 so much in love."

User @Tervor Thys said:

"Love your wedding, post more videos."

