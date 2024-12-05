A lady could not believe her eyes when she saw someone she was once close with walking with someone else at her workplace

The lady took a video afterwards, which she shared on TikTok about the encounter

Her post got many social media users entertained, asking if she treated them nicely as she had to attend their table

A woman's ex showed up at her workplace with his new girlfriend, and she had to serve them. Image: @om_phileee

Source: TikTok

A hun working at a fast food establishment was busy with her duties, unaware that someone she once had close ties with would show up, accompanied by someone new in his life.

In shock, the hun took a video detailing the encounter, which she shared on her TikTok account under her user handle @om_phileee.

Bumping into an ex at her workplace

The clip shared by om_phileee shows her standing, looking at the camera, stunned. The babe keeps laughing, making gestures that display her level of shock. She captioned her video.

"POV: Your ex walked into the lobby with his new hun and you had to serve them."

Watch the video below:

The woman's story leaves Mzansi amused

The video attracted 538K views, 94K likes and 1.6K comments from social media users entertained by the story. Many shared similar stories of their encounters with their exes with new girlfriends, and others praised her for keeping her cool.

User @user2927144273526 detailed:

"When I was a cashier, my ex would come with her to my workplace, then the next time he came alone to my till, and, I was so friendly. I pretended as if I didn't know him with a big smile 😂☺️."

User @SOUTHY_LAD 🇿🇦 detailed:

"This other girl refused to sing happy birthday 🎂 song for her ex at Spur, and the guy called the manager..🤣🤣."

User @Sizwe shared:

"'Yea, he definitely did it on purpose 😭💔."

User @Snezy_Sibiya detailed:

"They came in to open a bank account with his baby mama, and I was the only consultant available 😭."

User @Buhle🦋commented:

"I was gonna opt for a written warning😫 I wouldn’t serve them! 😭😂."

User @Nelly

"I would resign immediately 😭😭."

Woman climbs the gate out of bae's home

In another Briefly News article, a woman was caught on camera climbing the gate by an e-hailing driver whom she requested trying to leave her boyfriend's place.

The hun later explained to the driver that her man did not want her to leave and refused to open the gate.

Source: Briefly News