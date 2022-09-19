A young man studied for three degrees as he could not find employment and recently graduated from his third

Twitter user @Malebanah_ shared the inspiring and exciting moment on social media, beaming on graduation

Many people thanked the graduate for sharing his story and congratulated his resilience in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Getting one degree is impressive, but three is just on another level. A young man graduated with his third degree from Vaal University and had many Mzansi citizens clapping for him.

Twitter user @Malebanah_ shared the inspiring and exciting moment on social media, beaming on graduation. Image: (Twitter / @Malebanah_)

Source: Twitter

It is tough to find employment these days. Unemployed graduates are everywhere and many studying another degree to try lock down a job.

Twitter user @Malebanah_ shared the exciting news along with a picture from graduation. Three degrees is hug, congrdulations!

“8 years in Vaal 3 qualifications Later been a pleasure”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The young man broke down his qualifications and why he studied three time:

“1st qualification mechanical engineering didn’t get a job went and studied fashion now self-employed 3rd qualification fine arts.”

The people of Mzansi help the third time graduate celebrate

Many were impressed by the young man’s dedication and took to the comment section to congratulate him. It shows great courage, dedication and self-discipline to accomplish what he has.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@candlish16 said:

“Congratulations brother, you have just reminded me of my days at Vaal. My last year it was 2006.”

@Manothani1 said:

“3 qualifications that's huge. Just wish those qualifications will help SA to create employment for South Africans.”

@KauMatlala said:

“Congratulations, Sekwaila! ✨”

@LungxNdabezitha said:

“Congratulations that inspiring education is power.”

@VusiMcG said:

Crying student let Eskom know his laptop only work when plugged in, other people related to the struggle

In other news, Briefly News reported that with loadsheding having been ramped up to stage six, people are suffering. One young Mzansi man let the higher powers of Eskom know that not all laptops work without power, and his struggle resonated with many.

Stage six loadshedding has some Mzansi citizens sitting without power for more than 10 hours a day… and that is not to mention the endless problems that follow, like internet issues.

TikTok user Gift Kelton Bozekana recorded a funny but real clip in which he let Eskom know that his laptop only works when there is electricity. He explained it as being “like a fridge.” Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a laptop that’s battery actually works.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News