A viral clip showing an initiation ritual sparks curiosity online as viewers try to understand the meaning behind what they are seeing

Cultural and traditional practices like this are rarely shared publicly, and often draw strong reactions when they appear on social media

The video left many South Africans asking questions about what the ritual is for and traditions they may not fully understand

The moment highlights how traditional rituals can spark fascination and debate when they appear online, especially among viewers encountering them for the first time.

The visual showed initiates wearing blankets and covered in muti. Image: @lekgotlalamaduna

A TikTok video showing an initiate performing a traditional ritual sparked conversation online after it was posted by @lekgotlalamaduna on 25 February 2026. The clip showed the initiate holding a chicken above his head during what appeared to be part of a cultural initiation process.

Initiation ceremonies form part of important cultural traditions in many South African communities. These rituals often mark the transition from boyhood into manhood and involve a range of symbolic practices guided by elders. However, because many of these traditions are usually kept private within communities, moments shared online can sometimes spark confusion or debate.

Cultural rituals spark curiosity online

For many people watching the clip by user @lekgotlalamaduna, the ritual raised questions about traditional practices and their significance. Some viewers said they had never seen anything like it before, especially involving a chicken in such a visible way. Cultural traditions shared online often attract curiosity because they reveal practices that are normally hidden from the public.

Some viewers described the scene as gory, while others said the ritual carried a strong cultural presence and aura. The discussion highlighted how cultural traditions can be interpreted very differently depending on people’s backgrounds and understanding.

The screenshot on the left showed a ma putting a chicken on an initiate's head. Image: @lekgotlalamaduna

Lilitha Nomazukula asked:

“Manje iPedros uma ime phezu kwakho kusho ukuthini? Translation: So if a Pedros chicken stands on top of you, what does it mean?”

Keitumetse wrote:

“And the way he’s not even blinking, he’s acting like he has superpowers.”

Rainbow_1916 asked:

“What’s the purpose of this ritual?”

Siya wrote:

“For sure bathi uDangerous. Translation: They’ll definitely say you’re dangerous.”

Khehla Makosigulagula wrote:

“This is also done during Igobongo. Nothing special about it.”

Hlubelihle asked:

“Ngubani ofuna ngimchazele ukuthi kwenzakalani la?” Translation: Who wants me to explain what is happening here?”

Mamogale Diketso Angie wrote:

“Mos, we can defeat the US.”

Zondo wrote:

“Ey, ngoba amaXhosa nkosyam. Translation: Hey, because of the Xhosas, my goodness.”

Kagiso Productivity Solutions asked:

“After how many tries?”

Mandlenkosi Khambule wrote:

“Lakhala iqhude bakithi, livumile nsinzwa liyamemeza nalo kithi halala. I’m Zulu, but I love and respect every tradition and culture we have. All the best, young man.”

Leononta wrote:

“My mother is Swati, and my father is Sotho, that does not make me Mosotho or Swati.”

Loans wrote:

“Official Le Coq Sportif ambassador, you’re very late.”

Thandi MamaboBoiza Ntuli wrote:

“This guy just came from initiation school, and he is expressing his warrior spirit and focus.”

Fearless T wrote:

“I think the chicken is just afraid of heights.”

