The internet is reeling after a traditional healer revealed on Slay Queens the unbelievable rituals he performs for female clients, which involve using live snakes.

The five-part docuseries explores the hustle, glamour, and risks behind social media fame, highlighting the lengths some South African beauties, dubbed Slay Queens, go in pursuit of money, status and luxury. It features appearances from Cyan Boujee, JazziQ, and Innocentia "Inno" Morolong.

A teaser for the upcoming episode, which airs on Friday, 14 November 2025, introduces a traditional healer who shares a candid look into his work.

In the video, the healer gave Showmax a look at where he keeps his snakes: a cupboard with storage containers, each storing a reptile separately, and explained how he cares for them.

"This is the housing I have, it has a heater that deals with the temperature of my boys. I call them 'boys,' even if the others are girls."

Carrying one of the snakes in his arms, the sangoma mentioned that he "treats the reptiles as animals." However, he revealed that it's different when he has to put them to work, explaining that the dynamics change.

"When it comes to making them work, it's different, and it can be difficult for someone who treats them like they're just for work. You need to deal with them the way they should."

In a shocking twist, the healer goes on to explain the rituals he performs with the snakes, alluding to using them on women's private parts, and mentions the ranking of the ritual.

"This one is the fourth level of a slay queen's strengthening."

The practice of using animals, particularly reptiles like snakes, in rituals for power, protection, and wealth is not a new concept and is rooted in ancient spiritual beliefs across various regions.

While traditional healing is centuries old, the specific use of shocking rituals has become sensationalised due to modern pressures like the demand for quick wealth and modern-day sangomas commercialising the practice to attract new clients.

With just three episodes aired, the docu-series promises a closer look behind the glamour and luxury, revealing the extreme risks some women take for money and status.

South Africans erupt over Slay Queens trailer

The revelations caused the comment section to erupt with a mix of shock and intrigue from viewers stunned by the lengths people go to for wealth.

cookingwithmillicent declared:

"Yhooo, you should fear money."

mali.thecoolest said:

"The world is not a safe place, anywhere! What the hell is this?"

_sedi.mentary was shocked:

"This is wild business!"

_mamii.v posted:

"Yoh, chomi! They can keep that R10k. That's a snake, I’m good!"

umelusi was interested:

"I wasn’t gonna watch the show, now you have my attention. I didn’t realise this is how far these girls are willing to go."

tercia_misstee wrote:

"I shall never look at slay queens the same again."

lorinmokone96 added:

"Nothing for mahala."

Gogo Maweni introduces slay queen package

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni introducing a cleansing package for slay queens.

The famous sangoma opened a call to consult with people who engage in hook-up culture, tapping into the fast-paced societal trend and the spiritual anxieties it may generate.

