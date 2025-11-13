While in conversation with American businesswoman Natalie Dawson, British investor Steven Bartlett heard the reason she had fired employees for cheating on their spouses

Natalie felt that personal problems could spill over into work life, affecting productivity

While some social media users agreed with the businesswoman's stance, others shared why they disagreed

Businesswoman Natalie Dawson confessed to firing employees for cheating on their spouses. Images: nataliedawson

Source: Instagram

On a recent episode of the podcast The Diary of a CEO, British entrepreneur and investor Steven Bartlett hosted American businesswoman Natalie Dawson, who shared why she fired employees cheating on their spouses. Her reason caused a division among social media users.

Steven released a snippet of his interview with Natalie (uploaded on his YouTube channel) on 12 November, 2025. In the clip, the best-selling author stated that she received widespread criticism when she made a TikTok video explaining the termination of her two employees.

Natalie, with strong opinions, said:

"If they are going to cheat on the person they're supposed to spend the rest of their lives with, do you think they're cheating on their work? That person is a liability to the environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"If somebody has a problem in their personal life, they're the same person who shows up to work."

Natalie Dawson's views on cheating split the internet

Thousands of members of the online community gathered in the comment section to share their opinions and discuss Natalie's decision to fire her alleged cheating employees. While some people agreed with her stance, others questioned whether her actions were legal.

Natalie Dawson divided the internet with her take on cheating employees. Image: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

@luli111555 expressed their disagreement, writing:

"I've been in the medical field for 34 years, and some of the best nurses have had affairs and messy lifestyles. Work performance is work performance and the only thing that should be judged at work."

@isla.valle sided with Natalie, saying:

"It’s a testament to their lack of integrity. I think it’s great what she did."

@976_evil1 wrote in the comments:

"People forget cheating isn’t just about romance — it’s a blueprint for how they move through the world."

@carrrrlz added under the post:

"People do strange out-of-character things in their romantic relationships that they would never do to their employer or even their friends. If it’s interfering with their job and the company culture, then sure penalise them, but if it’s not impacting their work, I don’t think that’s ethical."

@annakleinwebster shared with the public:

"Actually, she has a point... it is a moral issue. The person who can betray her/ his partner can also betray her, and is also susceptible to stealing."

@andmtl77 pointed out to people on the internet:

"Some couples have open marriages. Nevertheless, it is a dangerous slope when companies also start dictating moral behaviour."

Watch the snippet of the interview in the TikTok video posted on Steven's account below:

3 Other stories about fired people

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman hopped onto a TikTok trend and exposed her colleagues who got her fired. The woman's behaviour outraged internet users.

reported that a young South African woman hopped onto a TikTok trend and exposed her colleagues who got her fired. The woman's behaviour outraged internet users. In September, 2025, South Africans rallied behind radio personality Sol Phenduka and promised to boycott Kaya 959 after it fired him. Sol confirmed he was fired a week after his suspension.

United States-based TV channel CBS reportedly fired Debra Patta, a fan-favourite South African journalist and TV producer, after she had a contentious interaction with the US ambassador to the State of Israel.

Source: Briefly News