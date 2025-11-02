Fan-favourite South African journalist and TV producer Debora Patta has reportedly been let go by CBS

Patta, who worked for South Africa's news channel eNCA, worked for the United States news channel for over a decade

South Africans and fans of the TV producer took to social media over the weekend to request her return

Why CBS Reportedly Fired Legendary South African Journalist Debora Patta. Images: GettyImages and MDN News

Legendary South African journalist Debora Patta has reportedly been dismissed by the popular United States-based news channel CBS.

The popular South African TV producer, who is famously known for her interview with EFF's Julius Malema worked as a senior foreign correspondent.

The 61-year-old journalist, who worked opposite Shahan Ramkisson on eNCA, had been with the TV station for over a decade.

According to IOL, CBS terminated the contract of the seasoned South African journalist after she had a contentious interaction with the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee back in August 2025.

The New York Post recently reported that Patta signed a three-year contract with CBS in August 2025, and the broadcaster won't give Patta a full payout. The former eNCA journalist is reportedly consulting her lawyers.

According to the publication, Patta’s departure was part of a round of roughly 100 cuts orchestrated by CBS News president Tom Cibrowski.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared on its X account on Saturday, 1 November 2025, that Patta has been dismissed as part of a major round of layoffs.

Social media reacts to Patta's departure

@tumelo_br said:

"Can she come back home?! Already! We miss her cutting-edge live journalist interviews."

@biccapital responded:

"She must return to the South African media and work with Musa Khawula. CBS (Eye of Hours) will take her to the cleaners like Vodacom is trying to do with Makate. She must negotiate her payment to the equivalent of the 3-year contract that she signed and keep it moving. We need her no-nonsense skills."

@Tech_carnly wrote:

"She must come back. Mkwanazi has dropped bombs. We need her to ask questions that many are scared to ask."

@Sbudaa__ replied:

"The problem with CBS, CNN, Fox News, etc, they're captured and always run with the narrative of the one who has captured them."

@Smash_Ego wrote:

"The way I used to be scared of being interviewed by this lady. I had dreams of becoming a minister but the fear of Debra changed my mind."

@Waylonjunior reacted:

"Her ability to ask tough questions, hold power to account, and report with integrity is unmatched. And wait is she dismissed or retrenched?"

@beyond_thecurve said:

"Traditional media have lost all journalistic relevance as audiences now consume more tailored, exact online media covering their specific interests. TV Media can not do this and has lost credit due to external political interference bias. Patta was an excellent journalist. She will get another job soon."

