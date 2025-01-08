Shahan Ramkissoon Responds After Kelly Khumalo Blasts Him on Social Media
- Shahan Ramkissoon has replied to Kelly Khumalo after she dragged him on social media on Tuesday
- The Enca news anchor took to his social media on Wednesday, 8 January morning to apologise
- South Africans revealed on his social media post that they forgive him and it was an honest mistake
Media personality and businessman Shahan Ramkissoon has responded to singer Kelly Khumalo's Instagram post.
The news anchor made headlines on Tuesday, 7 January after he mistook Kelly for the late Winnie Khumalo, who died on the same day.
The Enca news reader took to his X account on Wednesday, 8 January to apologise to the singer and the public.
He shared the video from the news channel and captioned it:
"I made an honest mistake, which I corrected shortly afterward on air. It was a slip of the tongue as I ad-libbed the story. I take full responsibility for the error. To those seeking to amplify this for attention: do what you must trend and stay blessed."
South Africans respond to Shahan's apology
@Moshe_Meso replied:
"It was not a mistake, it was a prophecy and we receive it."
@ChrisExcel102 said:
"We stand with what you said first brother. Don’t let them threaten you. You are us."
@krugersville replied:
"Don’t worry Shahan we have your back. We stand with you brother. The first Khumalo was right."
@AHT_YssY wrote:
"No need for apologies or even corrections Mr Shahan. We understand."
@Simphiweyinkoci said:
"Apology accepted. It was never a big deal, anyway especially because you instantly corrected yourself."
@SagewaseSouthAh wrote:
"We stand with you during these times MShahizi."
@CRangat replied:
"It was an honest mistake. Anyone who does not want to accept your apology has another agenda."
