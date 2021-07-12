Man 'Cooks' His Heart Out, Nandos Throws Major Shade: "You Can Cook, but…"

A social media user has recently caught the flaming reprimand of Nando's after his outlandish attempt to claim the plaudits

The user @Siyethemba02 posted a picture of his best lunch serving, claiming that he'd put his heart on the plate in the attempt

The fast-food chain, famous for its flame-grilled chicken, quickly set the record straight with the ambitious cook much to the funny of others on the socials

Ever put together a signature dish with all your favourite takeaway bits, took a picture and shared it claiming that you cooked it all?

Chances are 'yes' ... which is exactly what happened in the case of one Mzansi social media user, @Siyethemba02, who posted a picture of his signature dish on Twitter.

Nando's took a man who claimed to have cooked a Nando's-esque dish to town, much to the funny of social media. @Siyethemba02/ Twitter.

Looking at it closer though, your brain might tell you it looks pretty Nando's-inspired. The fast-food chain soon caught on and threw some major shade on the inspired cook.

The Mzansi social media streets, seeing this and wanting their own piece of the action, soon erupted; reacting with a cacophony of colourful comments to Nando's tweet which read:

"You can cook, mara identity theft e kana (but such identity theft)? Ema nyana ka bo (take a break with) scammer [things]. Asseblief!"

Social media reacts to man's epic 'I can cook' claim, take huge digs

Briefly News took a tour down Twitter street to mine out some of the most interesting comments we could find. With these, we can clearly see how one man's parade was rained on. Take a look below.

@PatMdluli said:

"But that's Nando's chicken and sauce. In fact, everything there looks Nandos."

@kabelodick wrote:

"That sauce looks Nando's. On any planet, we're not going to be scammed like that."

@Ntzarkee added:

"That unshredded lettuce and that red pepper are definitely from Nando's."

@bobworldwide commented"

"That Raja rice. I'm sure it's crunchy AF. It can only be Nando's."

@Mdleleni cited:

"Plus that food says Nandie all over it nje."

@amogee mentioned:

"Not even allegedly ... hold him in contempt!"

@UncleP87 explained:

"We grew up eating Nandos; you can dish it anyhow you want, anywhere you want, you can even fly Nando's to Dubai, baba, we will know it's Nando's."

@NelisaMatomela declared:

"You caught him red-handed!"

L’vovo flames Nando's for cheeky Zuma advert: "My chance to lose weight"

L’vovo and many other social media users were left fuming after the grilled chicken franchise Nando's poked fun at Jacob Zuma and his recent court ruling.

Briefly News reported previously that this tweet by the franchise rubbed Mzansi up the wrong way and L’vovo made sure to let them know that he was done with them.

The entertainer said that he would never be eating there again and would use his boycott as a chance to lose some weight.

"I used to love the chicken here but after this. Could be my chance to lose weight! It's bee great fam. #ByeNandos," the musician said in a tweet.

