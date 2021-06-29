L’vovo Flames Nandos for Cheeky Zuma Advert: “My Chance to Lose Weight”

South African entertainer L'vovo Derrango has been on a rage spree ever since the verdict of Jacob Zuma's case was handed down

The musician recently slammed Nandos after they posted a cheeky advert about the court ruling

L'vovo swore that he would never set foot in the grilled chicken franchise ever again, hoping that he would lose weight in the process

L’vovo and many other social media users were left fuming after the grilled chicken franchise Nandos poked fun at Jacob Zuma and his recent court ruling.

L’vovo has vowed never to eat Nandos again. Image: @lvovosa

The franchise rubbed Mzansi up the wrong way and L’vovo made sure to let them know that he was done with them. The entertainer said that he would never be eating there again and would use his boycott as a chance to lose some weight.

“I used to love the chicken here but after this. Could be my chance to lose weight! It's bee great fam. #ByeNandos”

His comments left many amused as he used the moment to also poke fun at himself.

@randomknowbody said:

“You been fat for a minute too, might not be a bad idea.”

@givenbeech said:

“Lol bye Nandos.”

@matty_bridgr said:

“No one cares!”

L’vovo mulls over Spiderman getting more bookings than him

Briefly News previously reported that South African musician L'vovo took to social media to laugh at himself over his bookings drought. Commenting on the viral dancing Spiderman, L’vovo said it was sad that the fake superhero was getting more bookings for gigs than he was.

His amusing post left social media users in stitches. Others tried to explain that his interest in politics had a negative effect on his music career.

One user said:

“Wena phela uziphuphele nje Lvovo, akusekho lutho lana kuwena.focus nje ekuthukeni uRamaphosa ayikho lento yakho. (You’re old news now Lvovo, there’s nothing left of you. Focus on swearing at Ramaphosa, there’s nothing left for you.)"

Another social media user explained to him that his time in the entertainment industry was up:

“Mara LV your time has expired, retire and take your pension fund, start a farm or something.”

