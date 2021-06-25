Yaass Boss: King Monada Fancies a Rich Mnisi Mini Skirt

South African music producer King Monada has left his fans amused after expressing an interest in wearing Rich Mnisi's mini skirt

The Limpopo-based Idibala hitmaker joking said that he was thinking about getting one for himself

The skirt has been a trending topic ever since the luxury brand fashion designer posed in it earlier this week

King Monanda has always been one to not follow the rules and do his own thing. He recently proved it once again by taking to social media to tell his fans that he would rock the heck out of the trending Rich Mnisi mini skirt that has been doing the rounds online.

King Monada said:

“Deep down I want that Rich Mnisi mini skirt.”

His post left social media users with mixed reactions, although many expressed amusement.

@memeguru said:

“Mara your grasshopper legs won't allow.”

@roadsdsg said:

“After getting that skirt... you must pack all your bags and leave Limpopo for good.”

@yolo_4_real said:

“Buy it and wear it when you fight Big Zulu.”

@lollymkunqwana said:

“Get it your majesty! A king can wear whatever he damn well pleases.”

@mivusiwe said:

“Nnnoooooo! Please King - don't do it! You got sticks as legs. That skirt needs a bit of meat on those legs, not dry sticks!”

This is not the first time a Rich Mnisi creation has caused a stir online.

Rich Mnisi trends for posting his R59 000 Xibelani Tsonga Skirt

Briefly News reported that Rich Mnisi, a South African designer making waves in the international fashion scene, trended online because of a piece in his new collection.

The garment is a Tsonga skirt called a 'xibelani' and traditionally worn for dance performances. Many might recognise the skirt as the style is a favourite of Sho Madjozi's when she performs. The 'xibelani' that forms part of Rich Mnisi's collection is retailing for R59 999, which is what got the designer trending on social media.

The skirt is part of the luxury designer's Hiya Kaya collection and Mnisi paired it with a blouse that complemented the colour scheme.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the price of the skirt. Some could not quite believe that the price tag is almost R60 000.

