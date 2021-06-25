Local Is Lekker: Warren Masemola Shows Love to SA Fashion Label

A local entrepreneur was more than pleased after his hustle was supported by one of Mzansi's biggest talents, Warren Masemola

Tshepo, owner of Tshepo Jeans, excitedly took to social media to post a picture of Masemola in his creation

Mzansi social media users were both proud and inspired by Tshepo and how far he has come with his humble hustle

A South African fashion designer behind the brand Tshepo Jeans, could not have been more excited when he saw a local celebrity supporting his hustle. Taking to his personal account, Tshepo posted a picture of veteran actor Warren Masemola looking loud and proud in a Tshepo creation.

Warren Masemola showed his support to a local fashion brand. Image: @warrenmasemola

The social media post left many in Mzansi feeling inspired. Not only has Tshepo worked hard and overcome the odds against him, he has also gained enough recognition and respect in the industry for well-known names to rock his work.

Check out some of the cool reactions to the post:

@jroxderealest said:

“I'd cop this tee, can I shop it online?”

@thabs136 said:

“This shirt just reminded me that Levi was/is person's name before it was a brand. And we proudly wear it across our chests. Tshepo Jeans is proudly on my shopping list.”

@nhlanhla365 said:

“That 'Made in RSA' part is very important. Beautiful T-shirt.”

@babyfacedlefa said:

“The most underrated actor in SA, real class wearing a classy SA brand.”

@mobswiss said:

“Our everyday inspiration.”

Mzansi has always shown love to whatever Warren Masemola touches. The renowned actor is a fan favourite.

Mzansi shows love and appreciation to talented actor Warren Masemola: "Give him his flowers"

The great thing about social media is that it allows fans to show love to their favourite entertainers and role models. A social media user named @DumiCarl recently took to Twitter to show appreciation to his one of his favourite actors, Warren Masemola.

Briefly News learned that many others were also impressed by the thespian’s capabilities.

Montloana Warren Masemola (born 18 May, 1983) is a South African actor popularly known for portraying Lentswe Mokethi on the soap opera Scandal!.

In 2010, he played the role of Tizozo on SABC 1's Intersexions, a drama series. He has also starred in other popular TV shows such as 90 Plein Street, The Republic, Ayeye, Heist, Ring of Lies, Saints and Sinners, The River, Tjovitjo, Vaya,and Single Galz & Single Guyz.

