Nando's has finally responded to the social media outage that left the world without access to major social media platforms

Although Nando's has made a name for itself as a social commentator in South Africa, their response to the outage left Mzansi feeling a certain way

Through the years, the flame-grilled chicken eatery has become synonymous with clever advertising that touches on real issues in SA with a humorous twist

If there's one thing we can always rely on, Nando's is constantly there with witty jokes and cheeky punchlines when something major happens. Now, they have finally responded to the social media outage which saw Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram unavailable for close to six hours. However, the response from Mzansi may shock you.

Mark Zuckerberg has recently been the butt of many jokes since the internet outage incident at the beginning of October. Now Nando's takes a shot. Image: Anthony Quintano/Flickr

These platforms are owned collectively by Mark Zuckerberg, so naturally the eatery poked fun at the internet entrepreneur. The post was shared on 5 October and has close to 300 retweets and over 2 000 likes.

It is cleverly captioned:

"You don’t have social media updates to prove it? Zucks to be you! #InternetShutDown."

Take a look at the post for yourself which also includes a funny-worded gif:

Saffas are unimpressed

For years, Saffas have simply loved the humour of Nando's and they even nicknamed it 'Nandi'. But this time around, the reactions were mixed. Some people were amused but many others were unimpressed and felt that Nando's can do better.

Let's take a look at the comments:

@No1FeministFan:

"I don't even find it humorous, in fact, I think the exchanges on this thread from the different brands was better, where was Nandi to represent SA in this exchange? "

@DuchessOfSanton:

"Funny but MEH..really guys? You could do so much more. This is so mediocre, like unleash your creative genius and remind us why we look to you to provide humoristic guidance on important issues."

@DexterSchalk:

"Nando's don't miss , mark my words."

@zwane_fezile:

"I see what you did there."

@casper_jnz:

"It's a Zuckers game would've been a catchier phrase."

@Izinto14:

"Are you going to pay that lady who suggested this to you?"

Mgijimi: Nando's claps back at troll over rolls, SA left in stitches

In another related Nando's stories, Briefly News recently reported on a local guy who decided to hit out at the eatery and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour. Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab. The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

They also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong. So, he cannot blame their delicious rolls. Despite many social networkers finding the tweet funny, some added salt to the wound and said the guy was badly assaulted with the rolls.

Nando's responded:

“Data ere Tsho! Halfway through a make-up tutorial, then you wanna blame our rolls? Wa re phaphela.”

Source: Briefly.co.za