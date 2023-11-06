One of Springbok's players finds himself in hot water as he becomes a suspect for spending a night with an unknown woman

A pic was shared on social media showing the attire of a particular Springboks' player, along with shoes, which went viral

Netizens flooded the comment section, and some shared that they suspect one of the players as the sneakers in the pic looked familiar to them

One of Springbok's players is suspected of spending a night with an unknown woman. Image: @bokrugby

Haike, A Springbok rugby player, finds himself trending after a pic showing a busy night made him a prime suspect.

A Springbok player becomes a suspect

The Boks found themselves trending again after Siya Kolisi and his team headed to East London, his hometown, for the trophy tour.

One of the payers finds himself in hot water as he becomes the prime suspect of being the player who shared a night with an unknown woman at what looked like a hotel.

An X user, @Mani__Mo, shared a screenshot on his timeline, which is an Instagram story that was shared by an unknown woman who took a picture of one of the Springboks' players scattered on top of the bed and on the floor alongside white Airforce sneakers and a South African flag.

The tweep captioned the screenshot:

"The crew from Monti and never beating the allegations."

See the post below:

Mzansi responds to the picture

Shortly after the picture went viral, fans and netizens shared their suspicions in the comment section:

@Anelefumba said:

"We all know who this Airforce belongs to."

@busiswa_stemele shared:

"I know this Airforce."

@Zickiie_S replied:

"We all know who’s Airforce is that."

@Saint_Pablo31 commented:

"I thought rugby players were loyal."

@ayanda_thequeen mentioned:

"This Airforce literally belongs to one person."

@MtoloSam joked:

"EC ladies are winning."

@TheeThulile responded:

"This is an easy one, at the airport to East London, there was only one person wearing an Airforce."

Rachel Kolisi shows love to Siya at Springboks' match

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Rachel Kolisi showing her hubby Siya Kolisi support at the Springboks' match against Tonga, where the Boks came out victorious.

Rachel has continuously received praise for being very supportive of her husband and being a doting mom to their children.

