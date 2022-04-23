A prime suspect has been identified in Madeleine McCann's missing person case, a 45-year-old German has been identified

Christian Brueckner is currently serving a drug-related sentence in prison and has been previously convicted of raping a 72-year-old woman

The Portuguese statute of limitations for the case is set to expire soon which would make it difficult to pursue the case in future

LISBON - It has been almost 15 years since the disappearance of Madeleine McCann while she was on holiday with her parents in Portugal. A prime suspect has been identified in the case, a German man who had been previously convicted on charges of rape.

Christian Brueckner has been identified as a prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

Portuguese authorities announced on Thursday that a suspect has been identified as an "arguido", a formal suspect in the investigation.

The full name of the German has been identified as Christian Brueckner. No formal charges have been laid against the suspect and no body has been found yet.

The announcement comes shortly before Portugal's statute of limitation comes into effect which would make prosecuting a suspect in the case impossible according to EWN.

The BBC the 45-year-old German suspect is currently serving a prison sentence related to drug offences and has also been given a seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman.

71 year old woman who wrote an essay on "how to murd*r your husband"

An author who published a book on how women can kill their husbands and get away with the murder has been arrested for allegedly committing same crime. She is currently standing trial.

Reports say the 71-year-old woman identified as Nancy Crampton-Brophy shot and killed her husband, Daniel Brophy.

She allegedly killed hubby in the kitchen

Nancy was said to have used a gun to kill her husband, Daniel, who is a chef, in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute, in Portland, on June 2, 2018.

In 2018, the woman made a post on Facebook, announcing her husband's murder.

Brophy’s death remained a mystery until his wife’s arrest, and authorities have never publicly disclosed another suspect, USA Today reports.

