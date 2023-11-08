Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris decided to call it quits after dating for just one year

They announced their breakup through a joint statement where they shared that they had decided to remain friends

The reason they gave was that their careers require their undivided attention and dedication

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris shared the news of their break-up in a short statement. Image: Dave Benett/Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood couple Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris have ended their one-year relationship.

Lori and Damson have called it quits

The couple that nobody saw coming have broken up. They began dating a little over a year ago, much to many people's surprise.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, they released a joint statement where they stated the reason for their break up. The former couple, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris also shared that they remain friends.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Netizens have their say on their relationship

Commenting on a post from X blogger @Dailyloud, netizens had a field day about this.

@TshepoTC1 shared:

"This girl wants all the black guys in the world. And her father talks too much here on the internet."

@therealdaddymo1 shared:

"Don’t worry Damson. Just go home and get that lovely home cooked jollof rice and you’ll be good."

@erujabidi joked:

"Not surprised at all. She is collecting men like infinity stones."

@RachealBakunzi added:

"This is the only acceptable way to date in your 20s and i’m so serious."

Steve Harvey tells men to stop asking women what they bring to the table

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lori Harvey's father, Steve Harvey, advised men to stop asking women what they bring to the table. He said it is the man's responsibility to take care of women and children.

Some fans agree with Steve's views, while others criticise him for not practising what he preaches and being out of touch with the current dating scene.

The debate around traditional roles versus equality and compromise continues to be a matter of opinion in relationships.

