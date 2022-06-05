Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan and his actress girlfriend Lori have broken up after a lengthy relationship

The couple had been posting milestones of their relationship on social media, celebrating each other

Lori's father had declined to give relationship advice to Michael, choosing however to celebrate their union

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan has ended his relationship with Lori Harvey, the daughter of TV host Steve Harvey.

Black Panther Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey have broken up after their one and a half year romantic relationship. Photo: Michael B. Jordan.

The couple who have been dating for over a year and a half ended their relationship and are said to be heartbroken.

According to People, a close source confirmed that the former love birds had ended their union.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," said the source.

Below is an Instagram post of the two during their happier days:

The source added:

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

One-year anniversary

In November 2021, Michael and Lori celebrated their one-year anniversary after confirming their romantic relationship on his Instagram.

Later on, in December, the actor assured The Hollywood Reporter that he had finally found love in Lori.

He said:

"When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that."

Lori's father Steve Harvey declined to give Michael any relationship advice because he needs to earn it.

When asked what relationship would he give Jordan who is dating his daughter Lori Harvey, he said:

"I'm not gonna help him, he's gonna have to earn it. Relationships are hard, especially, they're young. They're in a Hollywood-type relationship, and I'm cheering for them."

On Wednesday, May 04, 2022, Michael took to social media and shared a picture of Lori's breathtaking Met Gala fit and showered her with admiration.

Michael praises girlfriend

Jordan noted that his bae did exceptionally well for someone walking the Met Gala red carpet for the first time.

He also shared that being at the prestigious event was a dream come true for her, who always wished to attend the event.

He wrote:

"Probably my fav pic. The composition says so much. Bird's eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine, baby girl. I love you."

