Master P has been thrown into mourning following the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29

The rapper announced the death of his daughter on Sunday, May 29; a source disclosed that Tytyana was pronounced dead without being taken to a hospital

Tytyana had pursued an acting career and she was featured on the family's reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Veteran rapper Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.

Hip hop legend Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller dies. Photo: Master P.

Source: UGC

The 52-year-old rapper took to social media on Sunday, May 29, to announce that his 29-year-old daughter had passed away.

"Our family is dealing with overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," Master P wrote on Instagram.

He added:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's son and Tytyana‘s older brother, Romeo Miller also took to Instagram to mourn her death.

"Our family is dealing with overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although these are sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining is I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless," he wrote.

Tytyana's cause of death has not been revealed.

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend opens up about his passing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend has opened up about the veteran thespian's cause of death. His boo, Rosa Onious revealed that the legendary Rhythm City actor passed away in his sleep.

Mzansi is still shook following the former Isidingo star's death. He passed away on Monday evening. According to reports, he took an afternoon nap as he usually did when he was not busy, but this time he did not wake up. The incident took place t about 17:00.

According to News24, Rosa shared that according to the autopsy results they received, the star died from cardiac arrest. Rosa Onious said paramedics who arrived about 15 minutes after they called them, tried everything to resuscitate him.

Source: Briefly News