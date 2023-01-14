Lori Harvey is trending again after she confirmed rumours that she was dating actor Damson Idris

The influencer and the actor posted Instagram Reels while they were hanging out together and looking very cosy

Internet users shared their mixed reactions about their relationship, and some said Lori has a similar dating style as Jennifer Lopez

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris make their relationship official on social media. Image: @loriharvey and @damsonidris

Source: Instagram

Lori Harvey is in a relationship with another Hollywood heartthrob and netizens are amazed at how quickly she moves on with desirable A-listers.

The influencer famously known as Steve Harvey's daughter has built quite a reputation for dating the richest and most handsome guys in the entertainment industry.

She has been linked to stars like Michael B Jordan, Diddy, Future, Trey Songz and Memphis Depay to name a few.

Women across the world are now cheering her on for bagging Snowfall actor Damson Idris after the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

In one of the pics, it looked like Lori visited Damson at the set of his FX drama series about drugs.

Feminists love that the 26-year-old socialite is openly dating and weighing her options without fear of judgement from society.

Social media's comments about Lori and Damson

@gotdamnocles said:

"Their next is always closer than you think."

@Fat_haitian wrote:

"She is building an empire brick by brick."

@MoneyJordan45 mentioned:

"She’s a professional girlfriend."

@Dreadsv2 added:

"There are women out here talking to more than three men a month and y’all are worried about her 5-year span."

@mabintou posted:

"I can never hate Lori Harvey. In fact, I love her."

@BeverlyNaya said:

"Lori Harvey definitely read her dad’s book and didn’t skip a single page."

@_lilboxie_ added:

"Lori Harvey's roster is amazing."

@AquilReaves mentioned:

"Lori Harvey heals faster than Wolverine."

@BallyWannabe

"She has the JLO spirit in her"

