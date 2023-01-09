North West, Kanye West's daughter, has once again imitated her father's appearance and shared a photo that has netizens uncomfortable

People said that North was beginning to be problematic because she keeps imitating her father in numerous videos and pictures

In the viral photo, the child star was seen with a friend who impersonated her mother, Kim Kardashian

North West has once again imitated her father Kanye West's image in a trending Twitter picture.

Kanye West’s Child North West has imitated him again. Image: Rachpoot/Baurer-Griffin and Pierre Suu

The nine-year-old first brought social media to a halt when she shared a video dressed as Kanye, with her mother Kim Kardashian also appearing in the viral clip.

Shortly after the video trended, @DailyLoud on Twitter shared a photo of the famous child imitating her father once more. This time, North took things a step further by having her friend impersonate her mother.

"North West dressed up as Kanye again and got her friend to dress up as Kim "

The snap left netizens with mixed feelings. Many people were taken aback by North's recent behaviour, claiming she's showing signs of being problematic.

Other online users thought the snap was amusing and didn't need to be overanalysed.

@kebaaaa_ said:

"It’s crazy how much she looks like ye "

@Keyondraaaa shared:

"This baby is just too funny "

@AdadRahh posted:

"This is so weird "

@Syncopy_ replied:

"North definitely got Kanye's genes cos she's more entertaining than any of the Kardashians,"

@jotmanjotman commented:

"North is basically a mini Kanye."

@qheuzin wrote:

"Just when we thought we were done with Ye, Now this."

@ssb_Goku_ also said:

"She’s missing her daddy."

@__Im_Alive__ also shared:

"I can tell she’s gonna be a PROBLEMATIC "

@pmoneythatguy added:

"This is disturbing."

Kanye West spotted wearing his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at North’s basketball game

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Kanye West has sparked yet another controversy.

It appeared that the US rapper did not take the harsh criticism he received from netizens after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his Paris Yeezy fashion show seriously.

According to TMZ, Ye wore the shirt again, this time at his daughter North's basketball game.

Source: Briefly News