Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her social media pages to express disgust over an advert by the popular car brand BMW

The controversial media personality said the advert was n insult to black people's spiritual beliefs

Meanwhile, social media users have shared mixed reactions with some claiming that the advert was being taken out of context

Popular poet and media personality had no nice things to say to the international car brand BMW following an advert that caused a stir on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai has accused BMW of racism for a recent advert. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai.

Source: Instagram

The star said the advert which has the words, "We are our ancestors' wildest dreams" with the word ancestors crossed out was a slap in the face of Africans.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a video calling out the car brand. She said the company should respect African culture. She wrote:

"I'm so disgusted.......what in the racism is this now??? So thina our spiritual beliefs are not respected and must be used by white capital for financial gain??? @bmwsouthafrica."

Social media users weighed in on the matter with some supporting Ntsiki while others said the advert was being taken out of context.

@ladydu_sa said:

"The fact that they scratched it out it would have been dope if they used mama ester’s designs rather not this nonsense."

@Maphupho_Amahle commented:

"This is not invalidating ancestors at all, it's a way of saying "we are reaching milestones we never thought were possible". My ancestors could have never imagined owning a BMW because they didn't even know it existed, I on the other hand just didn't think I'd reach that far."

@phindiswa wrote:

"They should have used a white girl's picture, and then we know they are referring to their ancestors."

@tonyo_1227 added:

"Unbelievable!! Wow! Unbelievable!."

@KatliL_ noted:

"I’m sorry but someone saying “BMW is cancelling our ancestors” is dusting me."

