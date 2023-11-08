Craig Lucas just opened up about his traumatic experience of getting robbed at gunpoint

The former The Voice contestant revealed that he was robbed of his phone as he was struggling with a flat tire

Supporters rallied around Craig and sent him words of encouragement as he processed the traumatic experience

‘The Voice’ star Craig Lucas recounted his traumatic experience of being robbed of his phone at gunpoint. Images: craigdlucas

Craig Lucas revealed that he was robbed on Tuesday, 7 November after getting a flat tire. The singer spoke about his experience of having his phone stolen at gunpoint and almost being shot.

Lucas revealed that he is in the process of regaining access to his accounts and encouraged his followers to not be in contact with his phone number.

Craig Lucas speaks about being robbed

Former The Voice contestant, Craig Lucas has opened up about his traumatic experience of being robbed at gunpoint. The singer revealed in an Instagram statement that he was robbed of his phone after getting a flat tire.

The Anti-Sociable singer went on to say that the gunmen almost shot him but decided to flee with his unlocked phone:

"They had a gun and the one guy told the other to shoot me as they were making off."

"They made off with my phone and managed to change the password to my Apple ID and Gmail. The phone was unlocked when they took it, so they have access to it."

This follows Lucas' candid revelation about his brother and sister-in-law reportedly being shot to death by their son in March 2022.

Mzansi rallies to support Craig

Netizens are shattered to find out about Craig Lucas' traumatic experience and sent heartfelt messages showing their support:

lady_zamar sympathized with Craig:

"No one deserves to be treated with such little regard… so sorry Craig."

marc_lottering said:

"F*kkit Craig, I'm so sorry you went through that!"

elanaafrika was grateful:

"I thank God for Your life! Today and always."

paxtonfielies_ responded:

"Sending you so much love, thank God you’re safe!"

daylin_sass said:

"Just glad that you're safe, so sorry you had to go through that my friend."

iamloukmaan commented:

"So sorry to hear that this happened to you."

tanyanefdt posted:

"This is so traumatic!! Sorry you went through that, glad you’re okay!"

