AKA's name has once again popped up on other artists' names and this time from someone close to him

Former rapper Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has come out claiming that Supa Mega's blow-up in the music industry has changed him

Walsh says Mega is no longer in contact with his former group mates from the hip-hop group Entity Rap

Sizwe Mpofu has come out saying AKA's huge fame has negatively impacted his close friend groups. Image: @sizwempofuwalsh and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has spoken out about how the group Entity Rap, which included Vice Versa, AKA, and Greyhounds, is doing after their split.

In an interview with South Africa's popular YouTube podcast Nkululeko and Culture, Sizwe stated that the rest of the members and AKA are no longer in contact.

“I think fame does something to people. The more famous he became, the more detached he became from that original group of friends."

The former rapper went on to say that while many people know AKA for the good he has done in the Mzansi hip hop game, his massive fame has changed him.

“Even though most people know AKA for good reason because he is super famous, it’s actually fascinating to watch how the different lives that we were within that group have actually moved in different directions."

AKA's career in a nutshell after Entity Rap split

According to TshisaLIVE, AKA began his solo career in 2009 after releasing his single I Want It All from his studio album Alta Ego.

Leading up to 2022, Mega has never looked back. He even has a new song called Lemonade (Lemons) with one of Mzansi's renowned lyricists Nasty C. Currently, Lemonade is also out charting many Hip-hop songs in the country.

