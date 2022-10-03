4 Steps Back rapper Cassper Nyovest continues to beg for a fight between him and Lemonade hitmaker AKA

He recently took to his timeline after knocking out Priddy Ugly this past weekend demanding that Supa Mega should face him in the next Celeb City Boxing match

The heated post claiming AKA is scared of him has AKA's devoted fanbase hurling insults at Mufasa

Cassper Nyovest has AKA's fans coming for his head after calling Supa Mega a scared baby for failing to accept his challenge for the next boxing match. Image: 2akaworldwide and @cassperntovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest continues to challenge AKA to the next Celeb City Boxing match.

This comes after Mufasa humiliated Priddy Ugly and knocked him out in less than five minutes in a match dubbed "2 minute noodles."

Mufasa challenged Supa Mega on Twitter shortly after the match. \After receiving no response, he resorted to calling AKA with derogatory names to get him to respond to his challenge. Mufasa insulted AKA with the following words:

"I really want the AKA fight but knowing the little scared baby he is, he is going to run until and avoid this topic. We all know he is scared of me so the question is for Cassper Nyovest. Who’s next? Who would yall like to see me fight next? #CasspervsPriddyUgly"

Cassper Nyovest shared the following heated Twitter post:

AKA's loyal fans furious

@TMCrazzzy shared:

"But he is not a boxer mdeed. So everyone must now be a boxer cause you beat down a few retards. Even worst. Should he come to the ring you'll still make noise about how you started all this. Go to those who are challenging you."

@khazamula_mnisi posted:

"You think you are clever I see, you thought we would forget we didn't nkabi is waiting for you wena you are busy provoking people who aren't interested, it shows how coward you are Big Zulu is ready for wena you haven't responded to this tweet."

@dali_gee2 wrote:

"Please call upon Jub jub...this is for the country "

@M646421 replied:

" Mega is not coming to that party. The same way you haven’t been to the podcast. I hope you get it."

@TboozeSA commented:

"Siv Ngesi. He also has a boxing experience like you. Make it a 10-round fight even though I’m sure it won’t last that long. Also, you seem in good shape in your last fight so I don’t see how this won’t be possible. And you keep avoiding him"

@GBlose_ also said:

"AKA is not a boxer, dude you’re so annoying, if you want to be a boxer go and be an upcoming boxer and stop annoying musicians, I really do think you can make it big but leave musicians alone bro you’re annoying fork !!"

@princecloete also shared:

"He is not desperate for publicity. Do boxing or stick to making music. You can't do both."

@Lindoku55406375 added:

"Look at Mufasa is busy ignoring big Zulu why don't you want Big Zulu AKA is still healing he was destroyed by Betway 10k gone"

Source: Briefly News