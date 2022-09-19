Phyllis Minkoff is a lady who has made a name for herself as a communications and public relations expert. She got media attention after becoming the wife of famous TV presenter Maury Povich. Maury is the renowned host of the controversial tabloid talk show Maury. Why did they suddenly split up? Did Phyllis Minkoff have an affair?

Phyllis Minkoff has carried herself in a very classy manner, despite being an ex-celebrities wife. Unlike most celebrity spouses, she has kept her personal details private. Aside from being divorced, she is also very involved in politics and the feminist movement.

Phyllis Minkoff's profiles and bio

Name Phyllis Minkoff Date of birth 15th of February, 1941 Age 81 years of age (2022) Star sign Aquarius Gender Female Place of birth Washington, D.C. Ethnicity White Nationality American Residence Greater Pittsburg Marital status Widowed Spouse Maury Povich (1962-1979) and Phillip Baskin(1980-2005) Children Susan, Amy, Shoshana & Janice Father Hyman Joseph Minkoff Mother Ida Minkoff Hair colour Grey Sibling Larry Minkoff Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Profession Communications and Public Relations Net worth N/A

How old is Phyllis Minkoff?

Phyllis Minkoff's age as of 2022 is 81, and she was born on the 15th of February 1941 in Washington, D.C., America. Minkoff was born to Hyman Joseph Minkoff and Ida Minkoff.

Education

Unfortunately, her early life details are a blur. For example, she has not revealed the schools she attended while growing up. However, Phyllis has one known sibling named Larry Minkoff, and there is no further information regarding her upbringing.

Phyllis Minkoff's career

Phyllis's career has centred around public relations and media. However, whether she works in a company or as a consultant is unclear. She is very passionate about participating in parenting planning activities.

Phyllis was a big supporter of Hillary Clinton while she ran for president back in 2017. Minkoff is also part of the women's liberation movement. Just to add, her involvement in politics does not end there, she has also aired her agreement with the ideas of some politicians, such as senator Joe Kennedy III.

Is Phyllis Minkoff married?

Phyllis Minkoff met her spouse, her first husband, in 1962. His name is Maurice Richard Povich, he was also known as Maury Povich. The two tied the knot and remained married for seventeen years.

Did Phyllis Minkoff divorce?

Sadly, in 1979 the two divorced. Several people suspect that Phyllis Minkoff's affair is the reason behind their divorce because she was only divorced for a few months before tying the knot with Phillip Baskin in 1980. Phyllis and Phillip settled in Pittsburgh; they were happily married until he passed away in 2005. His death was a result of complications from Alzheimer's.

Who are Phyllis Minkoff's children?

During their seventeen years as a couple, they had two daughters, Amy Joyce Povich and Susan Anne Povich. From her second marriage to Phillip Baskin, she also had two daughters, Shoshana Nudel and Janice Gondelman. Totalling her number of children to four.

Phyllis Minkoff's net worth

Phyllis's net worth is hard to estimate since her employment is unknown. Her ex-husband is exceptionally wealthy, earning alot of money from his entertainment career. Although his net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, he also receives a salary of $14 million.

Phyllis Minkoff has lived a private life, keeping details concerning her personal life low-key. Minkoff is also a political fan and a big believer in helping others.

