Who is Gia Olimp? Biography, age, husband, career, social media, net worth

Who is Gia Olimp? She is a Serbian-born professional chess player and celebrity wife based in the United States of America. She is widely recognized for being Anthony Carrigan’s wife. Anthony Carrigan is a popular American actor who is known for his significant contributions to Hollywood's American movie industry. He has been featured in various notable TV shows and films, including Barry, The Forgotten, and Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Gia Olimp is among the women who have gained immense popularity because of their celebrity husbands. Gia and her husband have been together for four years since they married. Her husband is best known for portraying Noho Hank in the HBO series Barry (2018).

Gia Olimp’s profile summary

Full name Gia Olimp Gender Female Place of birth Serbia Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Serbian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Anthony Carrigan Profession Chess player Gia Olimp social media Instagram

Gia Olimp’s biography

The experienced chess player was born and raised in Serbia but currently resides in Los Angeles, United States. She is a Serbian national. Gia grew up alongside her elder sister, whose name is unavailable on the internet.

What is Gia Olimp’s age?

The Serbian-born chess player’s age remains a mystery since she has not confirmed any information concerning her date and year of birth. She prefers to keep her details away from the limelight. However, she is estimated to be in her late thirties.

Career

Gia Olimp is an experienced chess player. According to her Instagram posts, she seems to advocate women’s rights and embodies the feminist idea. Unfortunately, little is known about her career life. She is famous for being the wife of an American actor, Anthony Carrigan.

What is Gia Olimp's net worth?

Her net worth is unknown as she has not disclosed any details about her wealth. Her husband has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his acting career and paid partnerships.

Who is Gia Olimp’s husband?

The professional chess player has been married to Anthony Carrigan, a popular American actor. The pair first met in New York City at the Broadway-Lafayette Street train station. The coupe tied the knot on 22 June 2018. However, they keep their relationship under wraps and barely post any pictures.

Gia’s husband gained prominence for his role as Noho Hank in the HBO series Barry. He is also known for his significant roles in various television shows and films, such as The Forgotten, Bill & Ted Face the Music and Fatherhood. Since childhood, Anthony has suffered from alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

How old is Anthony Carrigan?

The American actor is 39 years old as of this writing. He was born on 2 January 1983.

What nationality is Anthony Carrigan?

Anthony Carrigan is an American national. He was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

How tall is Anthony Carrigan?

The American-based actor stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Gia Olimp's tattoo

The celebrity wife has four visible tattoos, two on the shoulder, two on her arms and one on her thighs.

Social media presence

The American-based celebrity wife has an unverified Instagram page with the username @giaolimp. Currently, Gia Olimp's Instagram boasts more than 2.1 thousand followers.

Gia Olimp is a Serbian-born professional chess player and celebrity wife based in the United States. She came into the limelight after being romantically involved with Anthony Carrigan, a famous American actor. She and her husband have been married for four years.

