Who is Pamela Hilburger? All about Devon Aoki's mom

Pamela Hilburger is an American celebrity parent known for being the mother of supermodel Devon Aoki. She came into the limelight during her marriage to the founder of the Benihana restaurant chain, Hiroaki 'Rocky' Aoki. Where is she today?

Devon Aoki during the Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS in Culver City (L) and her mother Pamela Hilburger as a past event (R). Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram, Jon Kopaloff on Getty Images (modified by author)

Devon Aoki's family has dominated the Japanese restaurant business in the United States since her father established the first restaurant in 1964. Pamela joined the Aoki family in the 1970s as Rocky's mistress, which eventually led to the breakup of the restaurateur's first marriage.

Pamela Hilburger's profile summary

Full name Pamela Hilburger Aoki Year of birth 1951 Age Around 73 years old in 2024 Place of birth Germany Current residence California Nationality German-American Religion Christian Ethnicity Mixed German-English Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Hiroaki 'Rocky' Aoki (1981-1991) Children Kyle, Echo V., Devon, Ellie, Cole Parents Rosa D and Edwin Hilburger Siblings Six Profession Jewellery designer Social media Instagram

Pamela Hilburger's age

Devon Aoki's mother, Pamela, is around 73 years old in 2024. She was born in 1951 in Germany, but her exact date of birth is unknown.

Pamela's parents were Rosa D. and Edwin Hilburger. She was raised alongside six siblings: the late Mark, Valerie, Larry, Derek, and Richard.

Top 5 facts about Devon Aoki's mother, Pamela Hilburger. Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram (modified by author)

Pamela Hilburger's marriage

Hilburger met Japanese business tycoon Rocky Aoki when he was still married to his first wife, Chizuru Kobayashi. He had been hiding her from his wife, but the two women met for the first time in 1979 after his near-fatal speedboat accident.

While talking to the New York Magazine, Rocky said that when he woke up, he saw both his wife and mistress by the hospital bedside. He had to close his eyes and fake a blackout.

I see my wife standing over me, on one side. On other side, I see my girlfriend…. I say, 'Ohhh!'

Pamela and Rocky tied the knot in 1981, soon after his first wife, Chizuru, had divorced him. They divorced in 1991 after about 10 years of marriage.

After Devon Aoki's parents divorced, her father found love again. He married his third wife, Keiko Ono, in 2002. It is unclear if Hilburger remarried.

Pamela Hilburger with her ex-husband, Rocky Aoki. Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram (modified by author)

Pamela Hilburger's children

Hilburger welcomed three children with Rocky Aoki. Their son Kyle was born around 1975 when they were still having an affair.

The couple also welcomed daughter Echo V. Aoki in 1977, around the same time Rocky's son Steve was born. The restaurateur told the New York Times that his wife had forgiven him for the affair but divorced him after finding out about his other children.

Grace, 32; Kevin, 31; Steven, 21; then, my second marriage with Pamela -- she was American -- Kyle, 23; Echo, 21...I have three kids the same age from three different women. That's why my first wife divorced me.

Pamela and Rocky's third child, supermodel Devon Aoki, was born in August 1982. She started modelling at 13 and is currently married to private equity analyst James Bailey. They have four children.

Hilburger has another daughter called Ellie. She is not active on social media but has featured on her mother's and Devon's Instagram. Devon uploaded a picture of her in December 2015 with the caption, 'Eleanor and my baby sis'.

Pamela's other son, Cole, has also kept a low profile. A quick look at his Instagram account, @cold.jackson, reveals his love for art.

Cole, Kyle, Ellie, Echo, and Pamela Hilburger (L-R). Photo: @pamforpeace on Instagram (modified by author)

Pamela Hilburger's relationship with her children

Hilburger has maintained a great relationship with his sons and daughters. In a previous Instagram post, he uploaded a picture of his son Kyle with the caption, 'I love you son'. She also posted a picture of her youngest son and captioned it,

I love you Cole! @cold.jackson #youngest son

Pamela has several pictures of her daughter Devon, who has also expressed her love for her mother numerous times. For Mother's Day 2020, Devon dedicated a poem to her mother in an Instagram post, writing,

Happy Mother's Day! Although I conquer all the earth - Yet for me there is only one city - In that city there is for me only one house - And in that house, one room only - And in that room, a bed - And one woman sleeps there - The shining joy and jewel of all my kingdom - You are my jewel mom! I love you- Sanskrit Poem

Pamela and her eldest daughter, Echo, also have a strong mother-daughter bond. In March 2017, she uploaded a picture of them together to her Instagram with the caption,

My first born girl Echo. I love you my darling @echoaoki

She also has several appreciation posts for her youngest daughter, Ellie. In April 2017, she uploaded her picture and captioned it, 'My baby girl is all grown up'.

Where is Pamela Hilburger today?

Hilburger has kept a low profile but a quick look at her Instagram reveals she enjoys her new role as grandma. She has several granddaughters and grandsons that she adores. She resides in California.

Devon Aoki at the Met Gala (L) and her parents at a past event (R). Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram, Kevin Mazur on Getty Images (modified by author)

FAQs

Pamela Hilburger rarely makes public appearances, but her name always comes up when talking about the Aoki family. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Aokis;

Who is Devon Aoki's dad?

Devon's father is the late Benihana restaurant chain owner, Rocky Aoki. He once told The New Magazine that Devon was his favourite daughter.

She always do the right thing. She say, 'You sure?' I say, 'No problem.' She say, 'He's half-black, half-Jewish.' I say, 'That's okay … That's America! I can't get away from the blacks and the Jews!... She's my favourite, very smart.

Who did Rocky Aoki leave his money to?

The businessman left his estate to his third wife, Keiko. After a long court battle, his children were able to regain control of a $50 million inheritance in 2014, but their stepmother is still the trustee. According to court documents, the kids can only access their trust fund after turning 45.

Rocky Aoki with his daughters Echo (L) and Devon (R) at a party at Joe's Pub. Photo: Richard Corkery

Pamela Hilburger may not be in the limelight, but her legacy lives on through her children and grandkids. She has also not been connected to any court battles that her kids have been fighting regarding the Aoki fortune inheritance.

