Meet Mildred Patricia Baena, Joseph Baena's mother: Facts & pictures

Mildred Patricia Baena came into the limelight in 2011 after her affair with former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger came to light. She welcomed their son Joseph Baena while serving as the actor's housekeeper. Where is she today?

Joseph Baena and his mother Mildred at his graduation (R) and during Fubar premiere (L). Photo: @joebaena on Instagram, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred scandal remains one of the most talked about stories in Hollywood. The affair led to two broken marriages.

Full name Mildred Patricia Baena Other names Patty Date of birth March 1, 1961 Age 63 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Guatemala Current residence Bakersfield, California Ethnicity Latina Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Rogelio de Jesus Baena (1987-2008) Children Four Parents Evelyn Paena Siblings Miriam Paena Profession Former housekeeper, aspiring chef

Mildred Patricia Baena's age

Joseph Baena's mother is 63 years old in 2024. She was born on March 1, 1961, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What nationality is Mildred Baena?

Mildred is Guatemalan. She was born and raised in Guatemala. She currently resides in Bakersfield, California.

Top 5 facts about Joseph Baena's mother, Mildred Patricia Baena. Photo: @joebaena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Mildred Patricia Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger's scandal

The young Mildred started working as a housekeeper at Arnold's California mansion in the early 1990s. The actor revealed in his memoir, Total Recall, that they had an affair in 1996 when his wife Shriver and their four children were on vacation.

Their son Joseph Baena was born in October 1997. Arnold initially had doubts that he was the father. In her 2011 interview with Hello! Magazine, Mildred revealed that she was sure Schwarzenegger was Joseph's dad when he started to look like him.

In May 2011, Schwarzenegger told The Times about the affair in his first public statement. He revealed that he made his wife aware of the situation after leaving the governor's office.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood star was forced to admit to having a love child after Mildred threatened to go public with the story. Arnold had allegedly terminated her employment in January 2011, although his statement to The Times said she had retired.

Mildred was furious that the father of her 14-year-old son would callously fire her from her job after decades of loyal service. She admitted to friends how she finally wanted to tell the secret -- that she had kept faithfully for 14 years -- to the world.

After everything came to light, Arnold's wife, Maria Shriver, decided to end their 25-year marriage. She filed for divorce in July 2011, but it was finalized in 2021.

Joseph Baena and his father Schwarzenegger at his graduation (R). Photo: @joebaena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mildred Baena and her son Joseph share a great relationship

Joseph was 13 years old when the media found out the truth about his paternity. In his interview with Men's Health, he said he was in class when his mother came to get him. They left for Texas to avoid the media frenzy, adding that they only had each other to count on.

She was really the only person I had, and I was really the only person that she had. No one knew, and everyone wanted the details. We had each other's back.

He occasionally posts about his mother on Instagram. For her birthday in 2022, he uploaded a picture of them when he was young and captioned it,

Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life! Mom, you inspire, motivate and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!

Mildred during her culinary school graduation (R) and her son Joseph during the ILBE Gala (R). Photo: @joebaena on Instagram, Paul Archuleta on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who was Mildred Baena married to?

Mildred has been in two marriages. According to People, she divorced her first husband in 1985, but his identity is unknown. They had two children, a daughter and a son.

She tied the knot with her second husband, Rogelio de Jesus Baena, a Colombian, in November 1987. They separated on October 23, 1997, three weeks after Joseph was born. Mildred filed for divorce 11 years later, in February 2008, in Los Angeles.

What does Mildred Baena do for a living?

Joseph Baena's mom worked as a housekeeper at Arnold's house for about 20 years. She left in 2011 and is currently pursuing a career as a chef. She graduated from culinary school in May 2017. Her son took to Instagram to share the proud moment with the caption,

I'm so dang proud of my momma! Today, she graduated culinary school, and I could be happier for her as she continues to live out her dreams as a chef!

Joseph and his mother at a past event (L) and him during the "80 for Brady" LA premiere. Photo: @joebaena on Instagram, Phillip Faraone on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is Mildred Patricia Baena today?

Patricia currently resides in Bakersfield, California, but has kept a low profile. She is reportedly in a relationship with a man called Alex Aguilar.

FAQs

Mildred Patricia is still talked about due to her high-profile scandal with the Schwarzenegger household. Here are some frequently asked questions;

What happened to Mildred Patricia Baena?

Mildred Patricia gained media attention in 2011 when it was revealed that she had a child with Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was working as a housekeeper for his family. Their love child, Joseph Baena, is currently an actor and fitness enthusiast.

A young Joseph with his mother (R) and him with his dad Arnold at Gold's gym (L). Photo: @joebaena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Mildred Baena have other children?

Patty is a mother to four children, including Joseph Baena. She welcomed two kids, a son and a daughter, from her first marriage. Her daughter Jacqueline Rozo was born during her marriage to Rogelio.

Did Maria Shriver know about Mildred Baena?

Shriver had her suspicions about Joseph being Arnold's son. According to Mildred, Maria had a compassionate response when she told her the truth, but Arnold revealed in his memoir that his wife confronted him during a couple's therapy session.

Are Arnold and Maria still friends?

Arnold and Maria have maintained a friendly relationship, usually spending holidays together as a family. The actor has expressed that while the divorce was difficult, they have moved on and are proud of how they have raised their children together.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Mildred Baena's net worth

As per Trillmag, Arnold Swartzenegger's former housekeeper allegedly has a net worth of $1 million. In 2010, Arnold purchased a home in Bakersfield, California, for Mildred and their son Joseph.

Little has been heard from Mildred Patricia Baena after the 2011 scandal. Joseph Baena's parents are not close, but he has maintained a strong bond with both of them, as seen from his Instagram posts.

