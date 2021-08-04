Peter Popoff's net worth, age, family, ministries, contacts, commercial, worth

Peter Popoff is a German-born televangelist and reality TV personality. He regularly preaches on television and refers to himself as a faith healer and prophet. Peter was first captured as a public figure in the 1980s when he held revival meetings.

Peter Popoff has run his ministry on and off. He went away for some time after the exposure and later came back and changed his ministry to a non profit company. This has made it challenging to follow up on his endeavours.

Peter Popoff biography

The evangelist was born on 2nd July 1946 in East Berlin to George (father) and Gerda (mother). He has not offered any information about his siblings. While still a child, his family relocated to the United States, where he was brought up.

He took his elementary and high school education in the United States. He enrolled at Chaffey College before transferring to the University of California, Santa Barbara for his university studies.

Peter Popoff's career and ministry

While in the United States, his father preached at various revival meetings. In the 1960s, he started appearing as a preacher alongside his father. He was recognized as The Miracle Boy Evangelist.

He began his television ministry in the early 1980s, with the miraculous healing of chronic and incurable diseases being the central attraction of his sermons. Eventually, it was discovered that all the people he claimed to heal were dramatists who had been trained to add more weight to his miraculous deeds.

Rev Peter Popoff gained fame for announcing home addresses and the specific illness of his audience with high precision. However, he was exposed by magician and sceptic James Randi and his associate Steve Shaw. It was revealed that his wife was using a wireless radio transmitter to broadcast information to him. In addition, Peter Popoff's prayer request card contained information about his audience.

After the exposure on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and on the NOVA episode, his ministry's reviewer rating and donating started to drop significantly. In September 1997, he declared bankruptcy, listing over 790 unpaid creditors.

In 1998, he was making a comeback with his target audience being African-Americans. However, in 2008 the United Kingdom regulator Ofcom issued a warning to all the broadcasters transmitting his material.

Unfortunately, this did not stop him from continuing his ministry. In return, this led to the emergence of Peter Popoff's commercial. In 2009, he started running advertisements to offer free crosses that contained blessed water and holy sand. Peter Popoff's water was alleged to spare people from radiation sickness.

In the mid-2000s, Peter Popoff's water commercial was run on late-night infomercials in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Until 2006, Peter Popoff's ministries functioned as a profit-making organization. Then, it merged with a small church in Farmers Branch, Texas. Thus it was no longer obliged to report annual income or salary to the IRS.

Wife and children

The pastor is married to Elizabeth in August 1971 and settled in Upland, California. The couple has been blessed with three children, Amy Cardiff, Nickolas, and Alexander.

Peter Popoff's net worth

The German American televangelist has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2021. He has made his income from his career as a reality TV personality and televangelist. He also earned from his commercials.

Peter George fast facts

Who is pastor Popoff? He is a German American reality TV personality and televangelist. What is miracle water? It is the water he claimed that had powers to bring miracles. Where is Peter Popoff from? He is originally from East Berlin, Germany. How much is Peter Popoff's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2021. How much was Peter Popoff's house? Peter Popoff's home in Bradbury, California, was bought at $4.5 million in 2007.

Peter Popoff has gained fame and criticism, wealth and bankruptcy in almost equal measures. His lies were exposed by an electronic technician who discovered that he was receiving the information from his spouse. He stayed under the radar for some years before coming back to the industry.

